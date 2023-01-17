ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tottenham in fresh Pedro Porro transfer talks but Sporting Lisbon’s £39.9m asking price could prove issue

By Tom Barclay
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U26Zb_0kHuO23z00

TOTTENHAM are set for fresh talks this week with Sporting Lisbon over the signing of defender Pedro Porro.

Spurs have identified Porro, 23, as one of their top targets this window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NMjg_0kHuO23z00
Spurs will hold fresh talks with Sporting over a deal for Pedro Porro this week Credit: Getty

They feel the ex-Manchester City ace as the ideal candidate to strengthen at right wing-back.

But Sporting are reluctant to let the Spaniard go in this window.

So far they have insisted Spurs pay up the full £39.9million written into his release clause.

Tottenham will hope to soften that stance when talks resume this week.

Porro is highly rated after an impressive few seasons at Sporting.

He helped the side win the league last season and this term he has chipped in with two goals and ten assists.

Porro has also been capped once by Spain.

Antonio Conte is still looking to make his first signing this January.

The North Londoners are also interested in wantaway Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

However, they face competition from arch-rivals Arsenal.

Spurs are currently fifth and are five points off the Champions League spots.

That is after they lost to the Gunners 2-0 at home on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Sarabia leaves PSG for Wolves and relegation fight in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Spain winger Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton from Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday as the relegation-threatened English club added another attacker to its squad for its bid to stay in the Premier League. The 30-year-old Sarabia, who represented Spain at the World Cup late last year, is...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
BBC

Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
Yardbarker

Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract

Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy