Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New Jersey AG files emergent application for recount and recheck of four towns in county impacted by voting system error
The New Jersey attorney general's office on Friday filed an emergent application in superior court to ask for a full recount and recheck of vote tallies in a handful of towns in Monmouth County, which was impacted by a voting system error during the November election. The New Jersey attorney...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Florida gives its reasons for rejecting proposed AP African American Studies course
Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course focused on African American Studies because it included study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations, according to a list of concerns provided to CNN on Friday by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office. The one-page document prepared by...
Comments / 0