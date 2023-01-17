ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville

Clarksville Gas and Water has put mandatory water restrictions in place effective immediately for all Clarksville residents. According to a news release, the restrictions, along with stage two of the water conservation contingency plan, are in place due to a water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Repairs are underway, but it is unknown when repairs might be complete.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Crews work to repair water main break in Clarksville

Schools and businesses are closed in the Clarksville area as crews work to repair a water main break. Crews work to repair water main break in Clarksville. Schools and businesses are closed in the Clarksville area as crews work to repair a water main break. Clarksville stalking suspect arrested. Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Water outage reported in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Details Released In Guthrie Explosion

Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
GUTHRIE, KY
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
whopam.com

Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY
radionwtn.com

“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
PARIS, TN
smithmountainlake.com

Tennessee family loses home after string lights cause electrical fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion

A man was killed in an oil well explosion Monday morning in Greenville. It happened about 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of KY Highway 853, with the Greenville Fire Department saying the man who was located about 100 feet away was taken by EMS to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital unresponsive with no pulse and he was pronounced deceased.
GREENVILLE, KY
whopam.com

One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion

The man killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon in Guthrie has been identified and additional information has been released on the incident. Todd County Coroner Timothy Wells identifies the victim as 34-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel...
GUTHRIE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy