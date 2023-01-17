Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of homes in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Heavy winds have caused downed trees and power outages affecting over 4,400 people in Clarksville and Montgomery County. At 1:50 p.m., CDE Lightband had 1,500 customers without power, mainly in the Crossland Avenue area in south Clarksville. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news...
Major water line ruptures in Clarksville, water restrictions in place
whopam.com
Clarksville Gas and Water puts restriction on water use in Clarksville
Waste removal tank in Kentucky explodes kills one, injures others
An environmental waste removal company was pumping out sludge from a plant in town. The sludge mixed with some used cooking oil already in the tank, and exploded.
Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’ to cross a busy street
For most of us, getting hit by a car would be pretty shocking, but you may be shocked to learn that's happened to some people who have used Manna Café and the Refuge shelter on Providence Boulevard.
WKRN
Crews work to repair water main break in Clarksville
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Injuries reported following head-on crash on Tiny Town Road
Crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles in Clarksville.
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Guthrie Explosion
Authorities have released more details about a fatal explosion on 2nd Street in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon. Todd County Emergency Management says a vacuum truck waste hauler from Onsite Environmental was removing an alkaline lye solution from a holding tank at Quick Turn Anodizing on 2nd Street when white smoke or steam started coming from the area of the truck which was parked directly in front of the building.
1 killed, 3 hurt after explosion at Kentucky facility
One person was killed and three others injured after an explosion at a chemical coating facility in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
whopam.com
Victim in Guthrie explosion identified, more information released
Residents on Elm Hill Pike call for safer road after fiery crash
Residents along Elm Hill Pike told News 2 in the last six months, there have been four major car crashes in their front yards.
radionwtn.com
“First Charge” Event Set At Eiffel Tower Park
Paris, Tenn.–The electric vehicle chargers have been installed and are ready for Friday’s ‘First Charge’ event at Eiffel Tower Park. Rivian, Clearloop, and Paris Board of Public Utilities have partnered together to install two electric vehicle chargers and the public is invited for the first charge at 11 a.m. Friday, January 20. Eiffel Tower Park is located at 1020 Maurice Fields Drive in Paris.
smithmountainlake.com
Tennessee family loses home after string lights cause electrical fire
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A family has been displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning on Hattington Drive in North Clarksville, the Clarksville Fire Department reported. The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Officials said the family escaped from the home without injury. The American Red Cross will be...
z975.com
School bus driver crisis: How Clarksville-Montgomery County School System solved it
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Amid an ongoing national shortage of school bus drivers, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has gone from crisis to coasting in just one year. Today, CMCSS has 230 drivers covering 243 bus routes. That leaves 13 open routes open, which is half the number...
whopam.com
Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
A man was killed in an oil well explosion Monday morning in Greenville. It happened about 8:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of KY Highway 853, with the Greenville Fire Department saying the man who was located about 100 feet away was taken by EMS to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital unresponsive with no pulse and he was pronounced deceased.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Recycling Business Building Destroyed In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A building owned by Green Earth Recycling in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Monday evening. Highland Fire Department Assistant Chief Doug Chilton says just before 5 p.m. someone called reporting smoke coming from the building and when firefighters arrived smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the structure.
whopam.com
One killed, four injured in Guthrie explosion
