SpaceNews.com
ESA seeks global adoption of “zero debris” policy
WASHINGTON — The head of the European Space agency says he hopes to have a “zero debris” policy for European spacecraft in place in the next few years, an approach he says he would like to see expanded globally. Speaking during a panel session at the World...
SpaceNews.com
Chinese startups conduct hot fire tests for mini version of SpaceX’s Starship
HELSINKI — A Chinese launch startup has performed hot fire tests as part of development of a planned reusable stainless-steel rocket apparently inspired by SpaceX’s Starship. Space Epoch recently performed a series of tests of a 4.2-meter-diameter stainless steel propellant tank combined with a Longyun-70 methane-liquid oxygen engine...
CoinDesk
Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
SpaceNews.com
ClearSpace raises $29 million ahead of first debris removal mission
TAMPA, Fla. — Swiss startup ClearSpace said Jan. 19 it has raised about $29 million to support its first space debris removal mission in 2026. Europe-focused early-stage investor OTB Ventures led the Series A financing round along with Swisscom Ventures, the investment arm of Switzerland-based telco Swisscom. The government-backed...
SpaceNews.com
ABL Space Systems blames RS1 launch failure on loss of power
WASHINGTON — ABL Space Systems says a power failure, possibly linked to a fire in the first stage of its RS1 rocket, caused the inaugural launch of the vehicle to fail last week. In a statement posted to social media Jan. 18, ABL Space Systems provided a detailed timeline...
Interesting Engineering
US' hypersonic missile 'Mayhem' gets a boost from Kratos
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a leading provider of national security solutions, said that its Defense & Rocket System Services (DRSS) Division, working with Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, has been given a contract by Leidos to support the Expendable Hypersonic Multi-Mission ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and Strike Program, also known as "Mayhem."
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
SpaceNews.com
With Starshield, SpaceX readies for battle
Government-focused 'secured satellite network' positions SpaceX to heed the Pentagon's call for commercial allies. Now that SpaceX has established itself as a leading provider of U.S. national security launches, it is seeking a bigger share of the defense market with a new product line called Starshield. SpaceX quietly unveiled Starshield last month offering defense and intelligence agencies custom-built spacecraft, sensors, and secure communications services leveraging SpaceX’s investment in its Starlink network of broadband satellites.
US News and World Report
Western Digital, Kioxia in Advanced Talks for Merger - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp are in advanced talks for a possible merger which will involve a dual-listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control a third of the NAND flash market, putting it on par with South...
SpaceNews.com
Geostationary sounder is a key ingredient of near-term forecasts
SAN FRANCISCO – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s next generation of geostationary weather satellites will significantly improve weather forecasting thanks to the addition of a hyperspectral infrared sounder. That was the consensus at the American Meteorological Society annual meeting in Denver, where scientists, program managers and industry...
SpaceNews.com
NASA scales back project to send scientists to ISS
WASHINGTON — A budget shortfall has caused NASA to scale back plans for a project that would support sending scientists to the International Space Station to conduct research. NASA sought funding in fiscal year 2023 for Commercially Enabled Rapid Space Science, or CERISS, intended ultimately to allow scientists to...
This wild DARPA CRANE X-plane could be a giant leap in aircraft design
Aurora Flight Sciences will start the detailed design of the novel, high-performance aircraft as it powers towards an X-plane demonstration flight.
SpaceNews.com
Anuvu gets deal to resell Starlink to maritime customers amid Telesat uncertainty
TAMPA, Fla. — Mobile satellite connectivity specialist Anuvu said Jan. 17 it has signed a deal to resell Starlink services as plans to use a rival constellation proposed by Telesat remain uncertain. Anuvu said it has permission to resell broadband from SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) network to maritime...
SpaceNews.com
Europe’s Jupiter-bound JUICE spacecraft is ready for April launch
TAMPA, Fla. — The satellite behind Europe’s next flagship space mission is ready to be sent to French Guiana for an April launch to explore three of Jupiter’s largest icy moons, manufacturer Airbus announced Jan. 20. The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) has been undergoing final assembly...
SpaceNews.com
Connecting the Dots | Space insurers toast another profitable year
The space insurance market managed to make a profit for 2022 despite a devastating Vega C rocket failure at the end of the year that ruined two Airbus imaging satellites. The Vega rocket that malfunctioned shortly after lifting off Dec. 20 was insured for around $210 million, according to industry sources.
CNBC
Digital twins are set for rapid adoption in 2023
Like artificial intelligence a few years ago, digital twin technology has tipped from highly specific applications into becoming a widespread management best practice. Digital twins are replacing historical data-driven models used for business strategy. In life sciences, digital twins are being used to research human organs, enabling new approaches to...
SpaceNews.com
Space Capital sees upside to 2022 decline in space investment
SAN FRANCISCO – Last year was rough for many space startups. Overall investment dropped 58 percent from its $47.4 billion peak in 2021 to $20.1 billion in 2022. Still, Chad Anderson, Space Capital managing partner, thinks the downturn will make the sector more resilient. “We see the shift away...
CoinDesk
At Davos, Dutch Central Bank Chief Takes Aim at Jurisdictions That Attract Bad Crypto Actors
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DAVOS, Switzerland — Two European regulators, an Arab lawmaker and a lone crypto CEO sat down with a journalist in a snowy ski town on Thursday – and pretty quickly, the room was sweltering.
SpaceNews.com
Space Florida shrugs off loss of Terran Orbital factory
WASHINGTON — Terran Orbital’s decision not to build a large satellite factory in Florida is only a minor setback for the state’s efforts to grow the space industry’s presence in the state and to expand beyond launch, according to one official. In a recent call with...
SpaceNews.com
Space station activities move ahead amid Soyuz shuffle
WASHINGTON — It is largely business as usual on the International Space Station as NASA adapts its current activities and future plans to Russia’s decision to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata will conduct a spacewalk Jan. 20...
