SpaceNews.com

ESA seeks global adoption of “zero debris” policy

WASHINGTON — The head of the European Space agency says he hopes to have a “zero debris” policy for European spacecraft in place in the next few years, an approach he says he would like to see expanded globally. Speaking during a panel session at the World...
SpaceNews.com

Chinese startups conduct hot fire tests for mini version of SpaceX’s Starship

HELSINKI — A Chinese launch startup has performed hot fire tests as part of development of a planned reusable stainless-steel rocket apparently inspired by SpaceX’s Starship. Space Epoch recently performed a series of tests of a 4.2-meter-diameter stainless steel propellant tank combined with a Longyun-70 methane-liquid oxygen engine...
CoinDesk

Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
SpaceNews.com

ClearSpace raises $29 million ahead of first debris removal mission

TAMPA, Fla. — Swiss startup ClearSpace said Jan. 19 it has raised about $29 million to support its first space debris removal mission in 2026. Europe-focused early-stage investor OTB Ventures led the Series A financing round along with Swisscom Ventures, the investment arm of Switzerland-based telco Swisscom. The government-backed...
SpaceNews.com

ABL Space Systems blames RS1 launch failure on loss of power

WASHINGTON — ABL Space Systems says a power failure, possibly linked to a fire in the first stage of its RS1 rocket, caused the inaugural launch of the vehicle to fail last week. In a statement posted to social media Jan. 18, ABL Space Systems provided a detailed timeline...
Interesting Engineering

US' hypersonic missile 'Mayhem' gets a boost from Kratos

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, a leading provider of national security solutions, said that its Defense & Rocket System Services (DRSS) Division, working with Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, has been given a contract by Leidos to support the Expendable Hypersonic Multi-Mission ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and Strike Program, also known as "Mayhem."
SpaceNews.com

With Starshield, SpaceX readies for battle

Government-focused 'secured satellite network' positions SpaceX to heed the Pentagon's call for commercial allies. Now that SpaceX has established itself as a leading provider of U.S. national security launches, it is seeking a bigger share of the defense market with a new product line called Starshield. SpaceX quietly unveiled Starshield last month offering defense and intelligence agencies custom-built spacecraft, sensors, and secure communications services leveraging SpaceX’s investment in its Starlink network of broadband satellites.
US News and World Report

Western Digital, Kioxia in Advanced Talks for Merger - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp are in advanced talks for a possible merger which will involve a dual-listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. A combined Kioxia-Western Digital would control a third of the NAND flash market, putting it on par with South...
SpaceNews.com

Geostationary sounder is a key ingredient of near-term forecasts

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s next generation of geostationary weather satellites will significantly improve weather forecasting thanks to the addition of a hyperspectral infrared sounder. That was the consensus at the American Meteorological Society annual meeting in Denver, where scientists, program managers and industry...
SpaceNews.com

NASA scales back project to send scientists to ISS

WASHINGTON — A budget shortfall has caused NASA to scale back plans for a project that would support sending scientists to the International Space Station to conduct research. NASA sought funding in fiscal year 2023 for Commercially Enabled Rapid Space Science, or CERISS, intended ultimately to allow scientists to...
SpaceNews.com

Anuvu gets deal to resell Starlink to maritime customers amid Telesat uncertainty

TAMPA, Fla. — Mobile satellite connectivity specialist Anuvu said Jan. 17 it has signed a deal to resell Starlink services as plans to use a rival constellation proposed by Telesat remain uncertain. Anuvu said it has permission to resell broadband from SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) network to maritime...
SpaceNews.com

Europe’s Jupiter-bound JUICE spacecraft is ready for April launch

TAMPA, Fla. — The satellite behind Europe’s next flagship space mission is ready to be sent to French Guiana for an April launch to explore three of Jupiter’s largest icy moons, manufacturer Airbus announced Jan. 20. The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) has been undergoing final assembly...
SpaceNews.com

Connecting the Dots | Space insurers toast another profitable year

The space insurance market managed to make a profit for 2022 despite a devastating Vega C rocket failure at the end of the year that ruined two Airbus imaging satellites. The Vega rocket that malfunctioned shortly after lifting off Dec. 20 was insured for around $210 million, according to industry sources.
CNBC

Digital twins are set for rapid adoption in 2023

Like artificial intelligence a few years ago, digital twin technology has tipped from highly specific applications into becoming a widespread management best practice. Digital twins are replacing historical data-driven models used for business strategy. In life sciences, digital twins are being used to research human organs, enabling new approaches to...
SpaceNews.com

Space Capital sees upside to 2022 decline in space investment

SAN FRANCISCO – Last year was rough for many space startups. Overall investment dropped 58 percent from its $47.4 billion peak in 2021 to $20.1 billion in 2022. Still, Chad Anderson, Space Capital managing partner, thinks the downturn will make the sector more resilient. “We see the shift away...
SpaceNews.com

Space Florida shrugs off loss of Terran Orbital factory

WASHINGTON — Terran Orbital’s decision not to build a large satellite factory in Florida is only a minor setback for the state’s efforts to grow the space industry’s presence in the state and to expand beyond launch, according to one official. In a recent call with...
SpaceNews.com

Space station activities move ahead amid Soyuz shuffle

WASHINGTON — It is largely business as usual on the International Space Station as NASA adapts its current activities and future plans to Russia’s decision to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann and JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata will conduct a spacewalk Jan. 20...
