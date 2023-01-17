Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
Despite layoffs, Microsoft's development plans in Catawba County continue
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — In a letter sent on Jan. 18 to Microsoft employees, the CEO says its workforce will be reduced by 10,000 in 2023, which accounts for almost 5% of its workforce. WCNC Charlotte spoke with Scott Millar, President of Catawba County's Economic Development Corporation, about whether...
City of Gastonia gets $10K grant to turn traffic signal cabinets into public art
GASTONIA, N.C. — Visitors to Gastonia's downtown area may soon see public art in a new place, but it won't be a massive sculpture or large mural. Instead, the city government will be giving the otherwise plain traffic signal cabinets a splash of color. ElectriCities of North Carolina, a...
thepulseofnh.com
Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino
The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
lincolntimesnews.com
Board of Education opens 2023-2024 school calendar for community input
LINCOLNTON – At their most recent board meeting, which was held Tuesday evening, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved that the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year stand open for 25 days for community input. A survey is available on-line at Lincoln County Schools website at https://www.lcsnc.org.
City out $106M after losing, settling 2 lawsuits over Charlotte Water fees
CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will pay out $106 million after losing and settling two long running lawsuits. The lawsuits, filed by Daedalus, LLC, are over the city charging a system development fee to some customers including developers and builders. The city’s system development fee dates back to...
No issues found during inspection at Monroe Walmart after power outage
MONROE, N.C. — After several posts on social media claimed that a Walmart in Monroe didn’t throw out refrigerated items following a power outage, the Union County Environmental Health Office reported that no issues were found during an inspection. The posts claimed that the Walmart didn’t have power...
WBTV
‘Profits over people’: Charlotte neighbors say developers refuse to compromise on proposed landfill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are not giving up in the fight against a proposed landfill. The landfill would sit in the area of Kelly Road between Oakdale and Pleasant Grove Roads. City zoning laws allow landfills in residential areas, so legally their hands...
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
qcnews.com
Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
cn2.com
Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York
CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
860wacb.com
Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group
CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
WBTV
Iredell-Statesville Schools, law enforcement issue pledge to ensure student safety
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - In light of the nationwide efforts to improve safety in our schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeff James, Iredell County Sheriff Darrin Campbell, Statesville Police Chief David Onley, and Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson addressed members of the community to build awareness about student behavior and school safety today during a press conference.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90 Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; several packages of open sliced deli meat in display cases were past expiration date; and food in display case wasn’t labeled with time.
860wacb.com
Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Burke County
MORGANTON – On Friday, January 20, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on I-40 East near Conley Road (Mile Marker 99). A pedestrian was standing in the travel lane and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.
NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
