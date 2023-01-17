ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Iredell commissioners approve contract with Stewart Engineering for phases II and III of Jennings Park

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a design and engineering services contract with Stewart Engineering for phase II and III of the Jennings Park project. The contract is for $462,800, which will include consulting, design, engineering and basic construction administration. Stewart was also the designer...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
thepulseofnh.com

Planning Board in Concord Approves Proposal for Casino

The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Board of Education opens 2023-2024 school calendar for community input

LINCOLNTON – At their most recent board meeting, which was held Tuesday evening, the Lincoln County Board of Education approved that the school calendar for the 2023-2024 school year stand open for 25 days for community input. A survey is available on-line at Lincoln County Schools website at https://www.lcsnc.org.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
GAFFNEY, SC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia Wells Fargo Bank robbed Friday afternoon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Friday afternoon, and Gastonia Police say they’re looking for a possible suspect. Gastonia Police say the bank robbery occurred at 2:30 p.m. Friday at South New Hope Road and Garrison Boulevard. Authorities say a...
GASTONIA, NC
cn2.com

Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running. Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.
YORK, SC
860wacb.com

Highway Patrol Gives Details Of Pedestrian Being Struck And Killed In Catawba County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol has released information concerning a pedestrian being struck and killed in Catawba County. On Monday, January 16, at approximately 5:50 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Catawba County on East Maiden Road near Withers Road. A pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Explorer. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not lighted.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman Chrysler sells to Triad-based dealership group

CORNELIUS – One of the most prominent car dealerships in the Lake Norman area has changed hands with a new campus on the way. Jack and Robin Smith Salzman have sold their Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships – Lake Norman and Gastonia – and Carolina Customs to Adam Parks of Parks Chevrolet in Kernersville. Parks’ LLC acquired the companies in November, and the sale closed Wednesday.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Iredell-Statesville Schools, law enforcement issue pledge to ensure student safety

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - In light of the nationwide efforts to improve safety in our schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeff James, Iredell County Sheriff Darrin Campbell, Statesville Police Chief David Onley, and Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson addressed members of the community to build awareness about student behavior and school safety today during a press conference.
STATESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Walmart (deli), 2406 W. Roosevelt Blvd. – 90 Violations include: Certified person in charge wasn’t available; hand-washing sink didn’t have paper towels; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; several packages of open sliced deli meat in display cases were past expiration date; and food in display case wasn’t labeled with time.
UNION COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Pedestrian Struck And Killed This Morning In Burke County

MORGANTON – On Friday, January 20, at approximately 1:30 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on I-40 East near Conley Road (Mile Marker 99). A pedestrian was standing in the travel lane and was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC

