Insights on the Cancer Journey on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Ovarian cancer survivor Jamie Selzer, along with Tracy Moore from the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance discuss the importance of open communication between patients and health care teams through the cancer journey. For more information check out YourCancerStory.com. Presented by Merck.
Ideas for a Productive Morning on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Is your morning routine working against you? A doctor shares how your coffee and protein shakes may be affecting you and offers simple pantry swaps to go from foggy to a great day. Presented by Four Sigmatic.
Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along a splintered boardwalk in California on Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden toured a gutted seafood restaurant and the badly...
First Warning Forecast: Rainy Sunday, turning windy into Monday
We're tracking a storm moving in from the west Sunday that will regroup as low pressure near the Virginia coast Sunday night, and then moves away towards New England early Monday. This means rain will be likely for the area by mid-morning Sunday. The rain will likely come in two rounds. The morning and early afternoon rain may take a break during the mid and late afternoon before round two Sunday evening with the developing near-coastal low. Sunday night's round of rain could even bring a few thunderstorms.
