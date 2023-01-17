We're tracking a storm moving in from the west Sunday that will regroup as low pressure near the Virginia coast Sunday night, and then moves away towards New England early Monday. This means rain will be likely for the area by mid-morning Sunday. The rain will likely come in two rounds. The morning and early afternoon rain may take a break during the mid and late afternoon before round two Sunday evening with the developing near-coastal low. Sunday night's round of rain could even bring a few thunderstorms.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO