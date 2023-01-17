Bernie: Cardinals Owner Bill DeWitt Jr. Makes It Clear. He’s In Charge, Dug In, and Resistant To Updating His Model.

Read full article on original website
Steve Sumner
2d ago
Which is why they just “Compete” every year, while he pockets more money….the core fans have figured it out, and the rest just aren’t very smart😉🙏✌️❤️💜🌎🇨🇦🇯🇲🇺🇸
Reply(1)
7
Scott Douglas
2d ago
he's staying with his model of being cheap and taking the fans to one round of playoffs and being happy with it. I hope he proves me wrong but not likely. Does Nolan know this ?? Dewitt's are going to ride this out and if the organization loses sales he will sell and ride into the Cincinnati sunset.
Reply(1)
4
Scott Douglas
2d ago
I walked past numerous merchandise and thought I'm not putting anymore money into this team as a true Cards fan until I see a progress with this organization.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubNorthville HeraldSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Comments / 14