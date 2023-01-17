Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
wbrc.com
Insurance agent says homeowners can expect insurance rates to rise because of tornadic activity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While central Alabama continues to get hit by tornadoes, an insurance agent says insurance carriers aren’t pulling out of the area. Thousands of homeowners across the south no longer have home insurance because some insurers are pulling out of parts of states like Florida and Louisiana.
Delta bass fishing trip yields surprising state record for Dees
By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources While most people were preparing to chow down on turkey and dressing on Thanksgiving, Keith Dees and his son, Huntley, were in a special place – the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Little did they know the result of their trip would be hauling a record fish into […]
wvtm13.com
Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama
Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
It Costs More To Smoke In Alabama Than Almost Every Other State
Million-dollar homes, expensive cars, children's college funds, stock investments, or even lavish vacations are all things Alabama smokers could buy according to a recent study. When I think of millions of dollars at my disposal, I automatically go to houses. Plenty of natural lighting, space for the kids to run...
wvua23.com
Alabama: EPA will help extinguish ongoing landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in, at the request of Alabama officials, to help extinguish an underground landfill fire that has been burning in the state for nearly two months. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said...
Another severe weather setup taking shape next week
The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding
Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
The Daily South
12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love
Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thebamabuzz.com
Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.
Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here
Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Moody landfill fire: Time to dress for dystopian stress, Alabama
“Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away,” writes Al.com’s Dennis Pillion. “For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.”
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
Emergency declared: Ivey calls on EPA to fight landfill fire raging in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that the state was turning to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to put out a landfill fire that’s been burning north of Birmingham for more than seven weeks. “By authorizing the EPA to respond to this fire, we are ensuring it will be addressed...
wtvy.com
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
