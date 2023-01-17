ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WKRG News 5

Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Alabama?

ALABAMA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Alabama? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Alabama has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Rainy weekend and more Impact Weather ahead for Alabama

Soggy weather for the weekend: rainy periods keep it damp, cool and cloudy for Saturday and Sunday, but a stronger storm system brings Impact Weather again next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. WET WEEKEND WEATHER. Chilly, dry air gets replaced by a wetter setup for the weekend,...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Alabama: EPA will help extinguish ongoing landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is stepping in, at the request of Alabama officials, to help extinguish an underground landfill fire that has been burning in the state for nearly two months. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management said...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another severe weather setup taking shape next week

The National Weather Service in Mobile issued an update on Friday afternoon about the planned Mobile radar maintenance scheduled to begin Monday. The weather service said forecasters will monitor trends this weekend and make an official “go” or “no go” decision on going forward with the project on Monday.
MOBILE, AL
Transportation Today News

Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding

Alabama recently awarded more than $40 million in Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II) grants to 33 bridge and road projects statewide. Under the program, projects must move forward within two years. Local governments are not required to put up matching funds, but 18 cities and counties have put forward more than $7 million in […] The post Alabama awards $40M in bridge, road project funding appeared first on Transportation Today.
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily South

12 Weekend Getaways In Alabama We Love

Spanning mountains, plains, and beaches, Alabama proves to be a wonderful spot for many vacations. Too diverse to pack into one trip, we recommend exploring the state one short getaway at a time. Dive into ocean waters and coastal thrills one weekend then enjoy lakeside festivities the next. Discover one of Alabama’s historic cities another weekend and trek "Alabama's Aspen" the weekend after that. No matter what kind of short-term escape you seek, we’ve got you covered with the must-see destinations that you can fall in love with in just a couple days. When looking for a place to get away in sweet home Alabama, the options are endless.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

Is In-N-Out Burger coming to Alabama? We have the answer.

Earlier this month, In-N-Out Burger, the popular hamburger joint from California with a cult-like following, announced plans to establish its first Eastern U.S. corporate office in Franklin, Tennessee. By 2026, we should expect to see In-N-Out locations opening in the Volunteer State, according to their news release. Alabama Locations?. Since...
ALABAMA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Direct Payment for Alabama Residents – See Eligibility Here

Alabama taxpayers are set to receive $500 rebates under a $2.7 billion budget surplus. Alabama Residents Set to Receive $500 Direct Payments. Up to $500 could be refunded to a group of taxpayers as lawmakers are working with Governor Ivey on a $500 million rebate package. According to Arthur Orr the Alabama state senator and education budget committee chairman, this will help residents deal with high inflation.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Moody landfill fire: Time to dress for dystopian stress, Alabama

“Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away,” writes Al.com’s Dennis Pillion. “For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.”
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today)

5 Dinosaurs that Lived in Alabama (And Where to See Fossils Today) Sometimes, it’s easy to forget that parts of the United States once had large dinosaurs roaming the lands. Alabama was not necessarily a hotbed of dinosaur activity relative to the rest of the U.S. Yet, paleontologists have found a great deal of fossil evidence in this area. Although you won’t find fossils of Argentinosaurus or other vast creatures, we’re going to show you five dinosaurs that lived in Alabama and talk about where you can see their fossils today.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
DOTHAN, AL

