Tri-Cities Tourism Is Still Great Even if You Hate Wine
I know it's hard to believe but people love visiting Tri-Cities. Yes, you may have lived here for a while but chances are there's a reason you were drawn to the area in the first place unless you were born here or had no choice in the move. What I'm trying to say is that from the outside looking in, Tri-Cities proves to be a very attractive spot for tourists. We may lack the World's Largest Soiled Gym Sock or the Mona Lisa, but we make up for it with golden tumbleweeds.
This Tri-Cities Park Features an Amazing Nuclear Submarine Sail
It was a fairly nice Sunday afternoon and we wanted to find a new place to take a weekend walk along the Columbia. After heading into Richland we decided to go out to WSU Tri-Cities. I knew there was a nice path on the shoreline, so off we went. We passed some nice condos at Willow Pointe and continued on towards the Pacific Northwest National Lab and Port of Benton office. That is where we spotted the Sub Sail.
Coffee Tastes Like Home at These Mom & Pop Coffee Shops in Tri-Cities
Coffee is a part of everyday life in Washington. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are a ton of coffee shops and booths in the Tri-Cities. But which one should be your daily?. Personally, I like to keep my dollars in town and support local (small if...
Donation Made to Help Fund Purchase of Kadlec Surgical Robot
(Richland, WA) -- The Kadlec Foundation has announced they've received a $130,000 donation from the Kadlec Auxiliary to fund a 2-million dollar surgical robot purchase for the Richland hospital. The donation, which will ultimately end up with the Kadlec Project da Vinci Fund, will help buy the second such robot for the medical facility, which Kadlec says has helped hundreds of patients. The first robot came on line in 2012 and the hospital says since then, those undergoing procedures have experienced reduced pain and side effects, a dramatic decrease in complications and faster recovery times.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire
Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Family of Three Loses Home in Pasco Fire
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Fire Department says a fire that burned at a trailer home near the intersection of 4th Ave North and the I-182/US 12 Freeway Bypass Thursday afternoon, destroyed the home, and sent a family of three into the cold. Firefighters were called to the Green Tree RV...
The Philly-style Cheesesteaks in Tri-Cities You Need to Try
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, cheesesteaks were available on nearly corner. Every pizza place, sandwich shop, and restaurant had one on their menu. It's a part of the fabric, and food culture, of the Philadelphia area. Until about a decade ago, you were hard pressed to find a good cheesesteak,...
Walla Walla Residents Get ‘Refund’ From School District Bond
Walla Walla residents will be seeing some lower tax rates for a bit, thanks to a 'refund' from the school district's 2018 bond. The bond oversight committee is pictured here. $320K will be given back in the form of reduced tax rates. WWSD Communications Director Mark Higgins released information Friday...
Kohberger Pullman Search Warrants Unsealed
(Pullman, WA) -- Documents relating to the murder case of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, have been unsealed. The documents are shedding new light on evidence gathered against Kohberger, who was arrested south of Scranton, Pennsylvania last month. The documents detail a police search of Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, roughly 10 miles from the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho. In searching Kohberger's residence, investigators describe evidence such as blood, DNA and shoes. The documents also appear to mention what are described as "data compilations" of information about the victims.
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
13-Year-Old is The Suspect in Warden School Threat, Say Officials
Grant County Deputies and Warden Police continue to investigate, and classes were held as usual Friday. A 13-year-old student was determined to be the source of the threat. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, threats against the Warden School District were reported to them Thursday night. Officials did not specify what they were, a release from the School District said they were non-specific.
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
