ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher has been found dead, officials say

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVa4K_0kHuLkjD00

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has reported that the missing teacher was found dead near his home in Parrish on Sunday.

Justin Darr, 39, was reported missing after not having contact with his family for several days on Jan. 10. He was last seen at his home.

Earlier: Lakewood Ranch PE teacher goes missing, deputies say

More: Sarasota woman arrested after burning house with three women and twins inside, police say

Detectives didn’t detect obvious signs of trauma at the scene, and an autopsy found no signs of homicidal violence. The cause of death is still unknown, as officials await toxicology results.

Darr worked as a PE teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch.

No other information is available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher has been found dead, officials say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Two missing Bradenton children have been found, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department is reporting Wednesday that two young children who had been missing overnight have been found. Police say 10-year-old Shakeyla Riggins and 9-year-old Shamonie Riggins had been last seen traveling westbound direction on 22nd Avenue West. toward Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested in Charlotte County for 2016 homicide

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – A man was arrested in Punta Gorda during a traffic stop for an active homicide warrant. Passenger Tony Thongdeng, age 35, of St Petersburg, was placed under arrest during a routine traffic stop on I-75 after it was discovered that he was wanted for an active homicide warrant that occurred in 2016, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WFLA

Body found in water in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are investigating after a body was found in the water in Hudson. Deputies said they found the body, identified as an adult male, near U.S. 19 and Sea Pines Drive. The man’s body was discovered around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Deputies said the investigation remains active and ongoing. No […]
HUDSON, FL
WFLA

Hillsborough detectives looking for additional victims of ‘serial kidnapper’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives are looking for additional victims of a “serial kidnapper.” On Jan. 18, deputies said the suspect, 25-year-old Dandre McNeil, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on Campus Tampa apartment complex with a gun and forced the victim in their vehicle. McNeil made the […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Lakeland police officer dies after battle with cancer

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland police officer died Thursday morning after a battle with cancer, according to the police’s Facebook page. The Lakeland Police Department made a post-Thursday evening mourning the death of Sgt. Travis Miller, a fifth-generation Floridian who was originally from Tampa. According to the post, Miller was a former military police […]
LAKELAND, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Deputies investigating suspicious incident in Trinity

PASCO COUNTY, FLa. - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a suspicious incident which happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near SR 54 and Duck Slough Blvd. in Trinity. It was reported that a white adult woman with brown hair was yelling from an older red or maroon van,...
TRINITY, FL
WFLA

Human bones found near New Port Richey intersection

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said human bones were found in New Port Richey on Thursday afternoon. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road near a known homeless encampment, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and no additional details were available. This […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
iontb.com

Bicyclist killed in crash on Missouri Avenue in Clearwater

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 4:30 p.m. The crash occurred at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. The bicyclist, 77 year-old Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas of Clearwater was transported to Morton Plant Hospital with life threatening injuries where he died from his injuries.
CLEARWATER, FL
hernandosun.com

Pedestrian killed in late-night collision

A Spring Hill driver was unhurt in a late-night collision that claimed a pedestrian from Zephyrhills. Florida High Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that just before midnight on Jan. 19, a tractor/trailer truck driven by a 51-year-old man from Spring Hill was traveling west on SR-50 west of Irwin Street in Brooksville when a 56-year-old man from Zephyrhills walked into the path of the tractor-trailer and was struck by the truck.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy