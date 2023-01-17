Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO