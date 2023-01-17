Read full article on original website
Charles Griffin Jr. - Kinards
Charles Griffin, Jr., age 90, of Kinards, SC, husband of Mary Griffin, passed away, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. He was born July 7, 1932 in Laurens, SC and was a son of the late Charles Griffin, Sr. and Ella Moore Griffin. He was a retired veteran of the US Army and spent 50 years in the security industry.
Cleo Self Ashmore - Laurens
Cleo Self Ashmore, 84, formerly of Mt. Pleasant Estates and widow of William Clyde “Billy” Ashmore passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton. Born in Del Rio, TN she was a daughter of the late John Greer and Gladys Taylor...
Wilma Ruth Jenkins Byers - Laurens
Wilma Ruth Jenkins Byers, age 92, and wife of 75 years to J.C. Byers, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Prisma Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital. Born in Appalachia, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Sterling Eugene and Beulah McNutt Jenkins. Mrs. Byers served as Director of First Baptist Church Kindergarten for 19 years and after retiring, she worked at Barnes’ Gift Shop for 12 years and then volunteered for many years with the Laurens County Hospital Auxiliary. Wilma was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where she was active in many areas of the church such as helping with 3-year-old Training Union, 1st grade Sunday School, Girls Auxiliary, Day President for the Women’s Missionary Union, President of the Ideal Mellette Sunday School several times, facilitator for the Martha Franks and Sara Lee Patterson groups, and served with the shut-in program for many years. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
LaVerne Clark - Clinton
LaVerne Clark, age 83, of Clinton, SC, widow of Orien Vance Clark, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Langston House in Clinton, SC. She was born July 22, 1939 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late William Henry Spoone, Sr., and the late Jessie Inez Forrester Spoone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and was a founding member of Clinton-Laurens Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Arrest Report for January 20
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Randall Hiller – Newberry. -Domestic violence, third degree. Brian Jones –...
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
Thomas appointed to NIET Educator Advisory Board
The National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) recently appointed Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas to their 2023-2024 Educator Advisory Board. Ensuring great teaching and learning happens in every classroom is the core of NIET’s work with its partners. As a learning organization, NIET relies on the...
Mountville student achieves multiple degrees by the age of 18
Chayney Whelchel, an 18-year-old resident of Mountville, recently received high school and college diplomas that were achieved simultaneously. Whelchel, who was homeschooled throughout her youth, graduated in December from high school and Piedmont Tech. At PTC, she graduated with an Associate's Degree in Science, an Associate's Degree in the Arts, and a Certificate in University Studies.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on January 12. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell by Laurens County EMS. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
