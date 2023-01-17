ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Interesting Engineering

Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World

In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
teslarati.com

Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds’ site following price cuts

Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds following the automaker’s decision to cut prices. In early January, Tesla cut prices across its vehicle lineup by as much as $13,000 in a move that has evidently skyrocketed consumer interest. With electric vehicles scaling back costs by over 5 percent last month on...
teslarati.com

Tesla Germany’s base Model Y gets longer delivery estimate after price cuts

Tesla Giga Berlin is already moving relatively quickly for an electric vehicle factory built by a foreign automaker in Germany, but following the company’s recent round of price cuts, the facility would have to move faster. This is especially the case with regard to the production of the Model Y.
teslarati.com

Hertz launches ‘electrified’ fleet push in Denver

Following enormous investments into electric vehicles, Hertz has launched its first planned electrified fleet in Denver, Colorado. Hertz has made headlines over the past few years for making enormous purchases with Tesla, Polestar, and, most recently, General Motors. And as pointed out by the rental agency’s CEO, this has resulted in Hertz becoming the largest electric rental fleet in the nation. Now, the company is launching its electrified offerings via a campaign called “Hertz Electrifies.”
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Plane passengers suffer burns as powerbank catches fire on flight

Two passengers sustained burns after a powerbank portable charger dramatically caught fire on a flight from Taipei to Singapore.Video of the incident, which occurred on a flight operated by low-cost carrier Scoot on Tuesday, shows visible flames and light emanating from one row of passenger seats before the blaze was extinguished.The clip â posted to several aviation blogs and viral video accounts on Twitter â shows passengers shouting and panicking as crew rush to contain the blaze. When it is finally doused, smoke fills the cabin. Flight TR993 had been scheduled to depart the Taiwanese capital at 7.20pm on 10...
The Independent

Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief

(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
KANSAS STATE
Flying Magazine

Vertical Aerospace Receives Preorder for 25 VX4 eVTOL aircraft

Vertical Aerospace said it received a preorder for 25 of its planned VX4 eVTOL aircraft. [Credit: Vertical Aerospace]. Vertical Aerospace [NYSE: EVTL] said the Japanese trading and investment company Marubeni Corp. paid to reserve 25 delivery slots for Vertical’s planned production of VX4 eVTOL aircraft. The transaction makes Marubeni the first customer in Asia to make a pre-delivery payment, Vertical said.
teslarati.com

Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory

Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
EUGENE, OR

