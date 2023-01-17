Read full article on original website
Top 4 Largest Aircrafts in the World
In this episode, we'll talk about the five largest aircraft in the world. These massive flying machines, which range from commercial passenger jets to strategic airlift cargo planes, are truly impressive feats of engineering. Let's take a look at the top five without further ado. BOEING 787-10 DREAMLINER. The Boeing...
teslarati.com
Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds’ site following price cuts
Tesla interest skyrocketed on Edmunds following the automaker’s decision to cut prices. In early January, Tesla cut prices across its vehicle lineup by as much as $13,000 in a move that has evidently skyrocketed consumer interest. With electric vehicles scaling back costs by over 5 percent last month on...
teslarati.com
Tesla Germany’s base Model Y gets longer delivery estimate after price cuts
Tesla Giga Berlin is already moving relatively quickly for an electric vehicle factory built by a foreign automaker in Germany, but following the company’s recent round of price cuts, the facility would have to move faster. This is especially the case with regard to the production of the Model Y.
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Boeing's sustainable flight demonstrator project won a $425 million award Wednesday from NASA, as the company aims to roll out green single-aisle airliners by the end of the decade.
teslarati.com
Hertz launches ‘electrified’ fleet push in Denver
Following enormous investments into electric vehicles, Hertz has launched its first planned electrified fleet in Denver, Colorado. Hertz has made headlines over the past few years for making enormous purchases with Tesla, Polestar, and, most recently, General Motors. And as pointed out by the rental agency’s CEO, this has resulted in Hertz becoming the largest electric rental fleet in the nation. Now, the company is launching its electrified offerings via a campaign called “Hertz Electrifies.”
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
Man buys abandoned Boeing plane for £82k to live in – and says he has ‘no regrets’
A MAN has revealed why he converted an abandoned Boeing plane to live in - and that he has "no regrets". Bruce Campbell, 73, has always been a fan of planes, and decided to live out his dream of living in one. He told CNBC: "When I was a kid,...
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Boeing just a won a NASA contest to build a more efficient jetliner — see the winning entry
Boeing's new fuel-efficient jet will have "ultrathin" wings and single aisles. The planes are the result of more than a decade of development.
Plane passengers suffer burns as powerbank catches fire on flight
Two passengers sustained burns after a powerbank portable charger dramatically caught fire on a flight from Taipei to Singapore.Video of the incident, which occurred on a flight operated by low-cost carrier Scoot on Tuesday, shows visible flames and light emanating from one row of passenger seats before the blaze was extinguished.The clip â posted to several aviation blogs and viral video accounts on Twitter â shows passengers shouting and panicking as crew rush to contain the blaze. When it is finally doused, smoke fills the cabin. Flight TR993 had been scheduled to depart the Taiwanese capital at 7.20pm on 10...
Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
Close call as two packed planes almost collide on runway at New York's JFK airport
Officials are investigating a close call at a New York airport Friday night between a plane that was crossing a runway and another that was preparing for takeoff. CBS New York reports both were "full of passengers." "(Expletive)! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance! Delta 1943, cancel takeoff clearance!" an air...
Southwest Airline passengers still days away from flight relief
(CNN) — For passengers who are booked with Southwest Airlines this week, the much-needed conclusion to the carrier’s troubles is still several agonizing days away. As the beleaguered airline continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task.
'Apparently Our Plane Bumped Into Another One:' JetBlue Flight Crashes Into Parked Aircraft Before Takeoff
The fight was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico before the collision.
teslarati.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
FAA Investigating After Delta Jet Forced to Make Emergency Stop On JFK Runway When American Air Boeing 777 Passes in Front
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that it has opened an urgent investigation after a Boeing 777 operated by American Airlines entered an active runway in front of a Delta Air Lines 737 while the smaller jet was speeding along with the runway for takeoff. The apparent near-miss occurred...
Flying Magazine
Vertical Aerospace Receives Preorder for 25 VX4 eVTOL aircraft
Vertical Aerospace said it received a preorder for 25 of its planned VX4 eVTOL aircraft. [Credit: Vertical Aerospace]. Vertical Aerospace [NYSE: EVTL] said the Japanese trading and investment company Marubeni Corp. paid to reserve 25 delivery slots for Vertical’s planned production of VX4 eVTOL aircraft. The transaction makes Marubeni the first customer in Asia to make a pre-delivery payment, Vertical said.
teslarati.com
Much-loved EV startup Arcimoto warns of bankruptcy, idles factory
Well-loved EV startup Arcimoto, which produces “ultra-efficient, affordable electric vehicles,” has warned of a potential bankruptcy in a recent filing. The company also noted that it had idled its factory in Eugene, Oregon because it was almost out of funding. In its filing, Arcimoto noted that it is...
