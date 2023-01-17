Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
Maroon seeks out Kane to apologize for skate blade accident
Lightning forward finds Oilers forward before game, shares nice moment at center ice. Pat Maroon chats with Evander Kane at center ice during warmups after Maroon accidentally injured Kane in their last meeting. 00:33 •. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a nice...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
The Wrap: Coyotes Rally for Shootout Win over Red Wings
Ingram stops 37 shots as Arizona splits season series with Detroit. There's simply no quit on this Arizona Coyotes team. Connor Ingram made 37 saves -- and also turned aside both shots he faced in a shootout -- and the Coyotes rallied for a 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 19
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Panthers. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, January 19. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki 56 -...
Detroit Red Wings try to break losing streak against top-performing Golden Knights | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the season’s third meeting. The Golden Knights currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 28-15-2 record and a 13-12-0 record at home. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are struggling with 6th place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-7 overall record and a 7-8-5 record on the road.
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues brought their homestand record to an even 2-2-0 on Monday night, winning a tight battle with the Ottawa Senators. Noel Acciari capitalized on a mishandled puck in front of the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Jordan...
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Craig Anderson will start in goal. Today's game concludes Buffalo's eighth of 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which began with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers last night. The Sabres are 3-4-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 1-6-0 in the...
How to watch Stars vs. Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Los Angeles and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Game 47: Dallas Stars (26-13-7, 59 points) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-15-6, 56...
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
Game Day: Preds vs. Blue Jackets Preview
Nashville Hosts Columbus in Second Half of Back-to-Back Home Set. Less than 24 hours after handing a loss to the Calgary Flames, the Nashville Predators (20-17-6) will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2) to wrap up a back-to-back home set Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena. Originally scheduled for Nov. 26, the...
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
5 TAKEAWAYS: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
From a whole lot of penalties to a ton of high-danger saves for Sergei Bobrovsky, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Toronto. The Florida Panthers keep chipping away at their deficit in the standings. Earning a point on the second half of a back-to-back, the Panthers spent a...
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
