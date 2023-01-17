When Arlo Parks set out to make her second album, she wanted to make sure everyone knew that she was singing about her lived experiences, and no one else’s. “The first record was attributing a lot of things to characters and to people in my life,” says the British musician, 22, who has won widespread acclaim for her novelistic songwriting, with characters who burst into vivid life in each verse. “I wanted to be brave in the sense of being very clear that I was talking about the world through my eyes and my heart — [with] the sense of...

