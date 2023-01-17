Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police looking for high-speed pursuit suspect
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is searching for a man they say led officers on a lengthy high-speed pursuit on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Ridgecrest police said the suspect, Ty Perez Bauer, 29 was able to get away and was last seen in the Lake Isabella area.
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber hosts Business After Hours at Burkey, Cox, Evans & Bradford
Ever drive by a local business and wonder what they are all about?. The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce pulls out all the stops to provide answers to all your business-related curiosities by hosting Business After Hours events throughout the year. On Thursday evening, rolled out the red carpet to Burkey,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community
During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident fatally injured in traffic accident on Dec. 30
The California Highway Patrol has released information on a traffic-related fatality that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, on Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collided with a truck on Highway 178 at mile marker 17 in Bakersfield. William Radis, age 66 and a resident of Lake Isabella, was riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was fatally injured in the accident. Officials confirmed Radis deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Bakersfield Now
California City police looking for alleged hit-and-run suspect and car
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected car and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash hitting a 41-year-old woman Wednesday night. California City Police Department said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:45 p.m.,...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Second suspect sought in connection of Lake Isabella murder
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that took place last October in Lake Isabella. On Oct. 13, 2022, at about 7:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, Daniel Robert Gregory, was transported from the scene to the hospital and later died on Oct. 14.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
Lake Isabella man died from shotgun wound: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella man found injured in Mid-October died from a shotgun wound to the head, according to coroner’s officials. Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, was shot Oct. 13 on Fulop Street and died the next day, according to a coroner’s release. Sheriff’s officials have said two people were involved in the […]
vvng.com
2-year-old dead and infant critical after fire in Trona, mother arrested for murder
TRONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old mother was arrested for murder after a fire ignited inside an apartment where two young children were left alone. it happened on Monday, January 16, 2023, at about 5:39 pm, in the 13400 block of Athol Street. San Bernardino County Fire Firefighters from...
kernvalleysun.com
KRV Arrest Report
Lil John Alvery of Lake Isabella for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, vandalism and violating a written promise to appear in court. Brittany Daniel of Weldon for child endangerment. Jan. 14. Shari Johnson of Lake Isabella for trespassing, public intoxication, domestic battery, resisting arrest and shoplifting. Vincent Darragh...
Snow is expected in the mountains, with a dry week ahead
The weather story tonight will be snow dropping below pass levels, which means traveling near the Grapevine, or Tehachapi could face some winter challenges. Snow levels are forecast to fall to 3,500′ by late tonight into tomorrow morning, so be aware of possible road closures or even pacing. By tomorrow, rain stops in Kern County, […]
247headline.com
Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant
A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider SARCs
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. to consider approving the district 2022-23 school accountability report cards. State law requires all public schools receiving state funding to prepare and distribute SARCs. The board will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with...
