The Lab Receives Main Street Warsaw Grant
WARSAW — The Lab, 120 E. Center St., Suite A, Warsaw, was awarded a $2,500 Main Street Warsaw facade grant at a presentation Friday, Jan. 20. Main Street Warsaw administers a facade grant program that is funded by the city of Warsaw. Qualified applicants may obtain matching grant funds up to a maximum of $5,000 for facades, storefronts, awnings and signs, depending on the scope of the work.
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
WARSAW — Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, Jan. 19, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community...
Rock Caucused In To Harrison Township Advisory Board
MENTONE — Ed Rock is now part of the Harrison Township Advisory Board. Rock was chosen by a Kosciusko County GOP caucus on Thursday, Jan. 19, to replace Gerald Weirick, who resigned on Dec. 31. He actually got to vote in the caucus himself, along with two other precinct...
County Officials Contacted About Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man’s property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he’d reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
Syracuse Public Library — New Legal Resource Available
SYRACUSE — An Indiana Legal Help kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access indianalegalhelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in our area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The ADA-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.
United Way Of Allen County CEO Ready To Tackle New Priorities
The new CEO of United Way of Allen County says as he works to better familiarize himself with the community, he is focused on helping the organization with its strategic shift in priorities. Robert Haworth began his tenure earlier this month after being named to the position in November. “My...
Syracuse Town Council Tackles Utility Issues, Looks To Partner With Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — After swearing in councilmen Larry Siegel and Paul Stoelting, the Syracuse Town Council set about tackling a packed agenda during its regular meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 17. Stoelting was later selected to be the council’s vice president this year. The council tackled a number of utility...
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
TWF’s Deeds Creek Project Means Brighter Future For Warsaw’s Pike Lake
WARSAW — Changing course is often necessary for improvement. Changing the course of a stream or creek, however, can have unknown consequences — and they aren’t always good. Such was the case with Deeds Creek in Warsaw. Man-made changes to the flow of water in the creek,...
Children’s Factory To Close Angola Facility
ANGOLA — Missouri-based Children’s Factory LLC is planning to close its plant in northeast Indiana. The company, which manufactures early education furniture and supplies, said in a notice to the state the closure in Angola will affect 26 employees. Children’s Factory did not immediately state why it is...
KEDCO, DreamOn Studios Partner For Kosciusko MedTech Accelerator
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation recently announced details for the second cohort of the Kosciusko Medical Technology Accelerator Studio, to continue building a pipeline of startup companies to complement and advance the existing product development and manufacturing capabilities in Warsaw. KEDCO announced the kick-off of the second...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Host Winter Field Day
WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club will host Winter Field Day on Jan. 28-29. This event provides training and demonstrates emergency preparedness through radio communications. In case of a crisis or an emergency, amateur radio is a reliable backup. During severe related weather conditions, Ham Radio SkyWarn Operators are...
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 100 block of Orchard Drive, Warsaw. Perry Chavers Jr. had a vehicle stolen. Value of $30,000. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3500 block of Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Tire Barn was the victim of theft. Value...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Argonne Road and East Jefferson St., Warsaw. Drivers: Trinity C. Beachy, 19, Quinn Road, Bremen; and Gary L. Hochstedler, 61, East Springfield Drive, Warsaw. Beachy looked down and wasn’t paying attention. Her vehicle hit the back of Hochstedler’s. Damage up to $5,000.
UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the driver killed in an early Friday morning, Jan. 20, wreck near Barbee Lake. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
Historical Personality Profile: Educator Don Cox
WINONA LAKE — After 27 years in public education and 22 years as principal of Jefferson Elementary School in Winona Lake, Don M. Cox will be honored for his contribution to the educational progress of this community during the Jefferson Parent/Teacher Organization meeting in the school Tuesday as part of the annual open house.
Gerald M. Kiefer
Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
