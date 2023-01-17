SYRACUSE — An Indiana Legal Help kiosk for tenants and renters facing eviction is now available at the Syracuse-Turkey Creek Township Public Library. Indiana Legal Help kiosks provide a way for Hoosiers to easily access indianalegalhelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. Through the kiosk, you can access housing-related legal information and resources, including a calendar of eviction-focused legal help events scheduled in our area, and find free and low-cost legal help. The ADA-accessible kiosk also includes a printer and scanner.

