We live in the days of over the top extravagant weddings. It’s the “go big or go home” way of thinking. My theory sometimes is these desires are driven by social media as much as the actual hopes and dreams of the couple. Well, one North Carolina couple’s $600 wedding challenged all the modern day hoopla we usually see. NY Post reports Shelby Phelps and her groom, Garret, of Bryson City, North Carolina decided they would keep their costs low. The 26 year old river guides spent two weeks planning and a mere $600 on a rustic wedding. It took some creativity and asking friends and family to lend a hand. Shelby found a lace short sleeved wedding dress on the resale site Poshmark for just $50. The groom’s attire totaled up at a fleece Patagonia vest on sale for $80 and a pair of pants for $50. He decided to forego the traditional tuxedo for a more casual look.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO