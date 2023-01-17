Read full article on original website
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
‘Colores de Xico’ art and auction dinner set for Phoenix engagement this March
Xico arte y cultura will celebrate the 35th annual edition of its popular Dinner and Art Auction on March 4, embracing a colorful theme with a nod to Frida Kahlo. The event, presented by Bank of America, is titled and themed ‘Colores de Xico,’ referring to the brilliant flowers, vibrant artwork and colorful traditions that characterize Latino culture. And nothing speaks to a celebration of color more than Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and their embrace of bold, vibrant colors in everything ranging from the famous Casa Azul to their paintings and Frida’s colorful dresses and floral crowns.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
State of Scottsdale: Mayor David Ortega delivers annual municipal address
Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega remarks on triumphs, challenges and water. The movers and shakers of Scottsdale were front and center Wednesday, Jan. 18, as hundreds gathered at Scottsdale Stadium to hear remarks from Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega. The annual Scottsdale ‘State of the City’ address was held at the The...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop now open in central Scottsdale
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, is now open at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. “Since 1995, Mr. Pickle’s has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and crave worthy sandwiches, salads and catering,” said Valley resident Mike Nelson, who is also CEO and long-time customer who purchased the brand in 2020 when founders Frank and Michele Fagundes decided to retire.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Child Crisis Arizona breaks ground on ‘Net Zero’ campus in Mesa
2.4-acre Child Crisis Arizona campus to provide comprehensive familial services. Child Crisis Arizona joined local dignitaries Wednesday, Jan. 19, to celebrate breaking ground for its planned 38,000-square-foot, climate-friendly, ‘Net Zero,’ campus in Mesa. Those in attendance to celebrate the sprouting brick-and-mortar at 424 W. Rio Salado Parkway included...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Shapiro: Leadership in Scottsdale ought to reflect a holistic approach — not one guided by special interests
Op: leadership in Scottsdale is sacred oath to serve all. New blood doesn’t need to draw blood. We enjoy a talent pool of citizens willing to step up and become leaders in our community. Boards, commissions, nonprofits, and governmental entities can be made stronger with fresh ideas and new horsepower.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Borowsky: Congratulations are in order for the new Scottsdale City Council
Congratulations to newly seated Councilman Barry Graham, who assumed office on Jan. 10, 2023, along with re-elected. council members Littlefield and Whitehead. Additionally, a big thank you to term limited, outgoing Councilwoman Linda Milhaven who gave 12 years of dedicated and passionate service to our community. I had the pleasure...
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Cushman & Wakefield brokers Tempe industrial project for $42.4M
Cushman & Wakefield has advised the seller, The Opus Group, in the sale of a newly built, 197,000-square-foot Class A industrial project known as the Tempe Warner Commerce Center. The industrial center is atop an 18-acre infill site found at 1300 & 1330 W. Warner Road. The site was formerly...
