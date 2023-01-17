Xico arte y cultura will celebrate the 35th annual edition of its popular Dinner and Art Auction on March 4, embracing a colorful theme with a nod to Frida Kahlo. The event, presented by Bank of America, is titled and themed ‘Colores de Xico,’ referring to the brilliant flowers, vibrant artwork and colorful traditions that characterize Latino culture. And nothing speaks to a celebration of color more than Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and their embrace of bold, vibrant colors in everything ranging from the famous Casa Azul to their paintings and Frida’s colorful dresses and floral crowns.

