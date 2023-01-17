Have you ever wondered who would respond if you call 911? Many people are unaware of how our local and rural fire and rescue services operate. In urban areas, such as the City of Asheville, all responding agencies are typically going to be paid staff—whether law enforcement, firefighters, EMS or rescue squad. But, in surrounding districts that are more rural, this is a much different model when it comes to fire departments and rescue squads. Although our local counties in Western North Carolina have dedicated rescue squads, many of the fire departments operate as both fire and rescue stations. According to the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, 91 percent of fire departments in our state are mostly volunteer and 72 percent of firefighters are volunteers.

