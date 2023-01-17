ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flat Rock, NC

Spotlight On: Weddings That Give Back

The planning and expense of a wedding can also reflect the passions and values shared by a couple. Support the mission of a meaningful regional nonprofit by choosing a venue that gives back. Southern Appalachian Highland Conservancy Community Farm. The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) owns a working community farm...
CASHIERS, NC
History Feature: Mars Hill University Collection Chronicles the Region’s Agrarian Past

In mid-winter, mountain fields are sleepy-eyed. Save for hearty collards and root vegetables, the ice-rimed plots sit in quiet expectation of warmer weather. But deep in the archives of Mars Hill University (MHU), spring has already arrived. Bees are buzzing, broccoli is budding and agronomists are eking out a life from the hardscrabble dirt beneath their feet.
MARS HILL, NC
Wortham Center Presents Aquila Theatre in Two New February Productions

This season, local favorite Aquila Theatre brings two productions to the Wortham Center. The first, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, takes place Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. One of classic literature’s most beloved romantic comedies, this sharp social satire takes on the nuances of love and marriage in a way that transcends time—humorously skewering the hypocrisies and absurdities of the English class system, while putting women characters front and center. Aquila brings this classic to life with all the passion, energy and visual flair for which the company is known.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Down Where the Soul Is

Hendersonville poet Tim Jones’ third book of poetry is his most intimate offering yet. “My first book was deeply personal, almost autobiographical,” he says. “The second book was written in the voice of blessings offered for experiences encountered in everyday life. This one is a mixture of both of those voices.”
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Sustainability: Local Efforts Help Preserve Natural Habitats

How often in life do you have an opportunity to save a mountain? One that’s right in your own backyard? When the question arose for homeowners in Biltmore Lake last spring, the residents did something extraordinary—they raised $1.8 million to buy a mountaintop. Biltmore Lake, a community of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Rescue Volunteers Provide Invaluable Services

Have you ever wondered who would respond if you call 911? Many people are unaware of how our local and rural fire and rescue services operate. In urban areas, such as the City of Asheville, all responding agencies are typically going to be paid staff—whether law enforcement, firefighters, EMS or rescue squad. But, in surrounding districts that are more rural, this is a much different model when it comes to fire departments and rescue squads. Although our local counties in Western North Carolina have dedicated rescue squads, many of the fire departments operate as both fire and rescue stations. According to the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs, 91 percent of fire departments in our state are mostly volunteer and 72 percent of firefighters are volunteers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Digital Heritage: Cherokee Frybread

Frybread, a fried dough similar to funnel cake, is a cultural dish for Tribal Nations across Indian Country, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tucked away in the ancient mountains of Western North Carolina. Though a staple of tribal communities today, frybread originated from a troubling history. In...
CULLOWHEE, NC

