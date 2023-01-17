Tramel's ScissorTales: What is Oklahoma State basketball's roadmap to make March Madness?

This is the time of year when everyone in college basketball starts speculating about NCAA Tournament bids and how many teams each conference might get.

That’s certainly the case in the Big 12, which finally has been acclaimed by all corners as the nation’s best league.

But when you get to the Big 12, there is great clarity and no reason to engage in speculation.

Which Big 12 teams will make the NCAAs? Virtually all of them that finish with a winning record. Literally none of them that finish with a losing record.

You’re up, OSU.

The Cowboys host Bedlam on Wednesday night in what we safely can say is a huge game for OSU.

The struggling Cowboys are 9-8 overall, 1-4 in the conference. They are 56th in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings, which the NCAA basketball committee prominently uses.

A 56 ranking is problematic but not particularly foreboding. If the Cowboys win some games, that ranking will rise.

But OSU’s 9-8 record is foreboding. It doesn’t matter what the Cowboys’ ranking is, if they don’t have a winning record, they’re not getting in.

Two games over .500? One game? Maybe. It’s happened. But a losing-record team is not getting in, whether you’re from the Big 12 or the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

So the 9-8 Cowboys’ mission is clear. Get above .500.

OSU has 13 conference games left, plus a home against Ole Miss, a mediocre Southeastern Conference team (113th in the NET).

The Cowboys have two games remaining against OU, Iowa State, Texas Christian and Texas Tech. They play at Texas and West Virginia. They host Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas.

So the home/road breakdown is working in OSU’s favor: eight home games, six road games.

If the Cowboys win all their home games and lose all their road games, they are 17-14 overall, 8-10 in the Big 12, going to Kansas City for the conference tournament.

A split in KC would probably put OSU in the 68-team NCAA Tournament. Even an opening-game loss wouldn’t eliminate the Cowboys from bracket consideration, at 17-15.

But winning those eight home games won’t be easy. Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU, Baylor, OU. That would be quite a feat for a team that struggles to score.

And it starts with Bedlam. Lose to the Sooners, and a winning record seems a major hurdle. Gallagher-Iba Arena hosts probably five opponents tougher than OU.

If OSU goes 7-7 the rest of the way, that’s 16-15 going to Kansas City. A 1-1 record in KC would mean 17-16. I doubt the committee bites.

Al Michaels' call of Jaguars vs. Chargers not his best work

Forty-three winters ago, Al Michaels uttered the greatest phrase to end-of-game drama.

“Do you believe in miracles?” he asked as the final seconds ticked down to the U.S. ice hockey upset of the Soviet Union at Lake Placid. “YES!”

But sometimes you can call too long.

The comforting voice of Michaels was on the microphone for NBC’s Jaguars-Chargers playoff game Saturday night. Jacksonville, down 27-0 in the final minute of the first half, rallied for a 31-30 victory, capped by Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play.

The second-biggest comeback in playoff history. The fifth-biggest comeback in National Football League history. A monumental, epic football game, with the ascent of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

And Michaels treated it like the end of an exhibition game.

When the ball was snapped on Patterson’s field-goal attempt, Michaels was chatting about the winner’s next playoff destination, as if playing in Kansas City or Casablanca mattered at that point in the seasons of the Jags or the Chargers.

Only as the kick launched did Michaels seem to realize the game was about to be decided.

“Here we go, for the win,” he said as the ball squeezed inside the right upright.

“Got it,” Michaels says with an understatement that doesn’t translate to print, “but there’s a flag down. There’s a flag down as everybody’s running out onto the field. But there’s a penalty marker.”

We hear the referee announce it was offsides Chargers, and Michaels said, “and they call it on the defense.”

I almost questioned myself. Was I mixed up? Was this really a 27-point comeback? Was this really an NFL playoff game? Did Lawrence really throw four first-half interceptions, then lead Jacksonville back from the depths of defeat?

Surely not, else Al Michaels would have set the scene in grand fashion.

But I knew something was wrong throughout the game. I watched Jags-Chargers on delay, late Saturday night. Maybe I was groggy. I kept thinking, wait, is this really happening? Does Jacksonville really have a chance to win this game?

And that’s because I never heard excitement or monumentalness from the voices of Michaels and Tony Dungy. The Jags’ final touchdown. The pivotal 2-point conversion. The Jags’ fourth-and-1 conversion in the final minute, which set up the field goal. All called with the drama of a third quarter Colts-Saints play from a Thursday night in October.

Michaels left NBC Sunday Night Football after last season, replaced by Mike Tirico, and while I love to hear Tirico call games, I was a little bummed. Michaels has been one of the prime voices of American sport my entire adult life.

When I first hear Michaels’ voice each September, it’s a soothing sensation. A reminder that while this crazy world changes faster than we keep up, some things remain the same. Some things we can count on.

You could count on Al Michaels.

But Saturday night, Michaels didn’t deliver.

I don’t know why. Was he out of practice? He spent this season on Amazon Prime, with Kirk Herbstreit, calling Thursday night games that lacked drama or interest.

Is Michaels getting old? Yes, but that shouldn’t matter. He’s 76, but lots of 76-year-olds still have their fastball. This wasn’t Pat Summerall, calling the OSU-Ole Miss Cotton Bowl at age 79, well past his prime.

Michaels hasn’t been slipping. Not in any discernible way, at least. He and Cris Collinsworth called the Bengals-Rams Super Bowl just 11 months ago; they did a fine job. Great game, great broadcast. NBC is the gold standard of American sports broadcasting.

And with NBC having two playoff games over the weekend, Michaels was retrieved from Amazon to call Chargers-Jags. Seemed like a great idea.

But it wasn’t.

I was so bummed out, I went looking for confirmation that broadcasting legends don't always crash.

YouTube came through. Game 1, 1988 World Series. Kirk Gibson’s stunning home run that gave the Dodgers the victory and launched LA to the championship.

Jack Buck, at age 62, called it this way.

“Gibson, swings, and a flight ball to right field, IT’S GONNA BE A HOME RUN. UNBELIEVABLE. A HOME RUN FOR GIBSON AND THE DODGERS WIN THIS 5 TO 4. I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW! I DON’T BELIEVE WHAT I JUST SAW! IS THIS REALLY HAPPENING?”

I asked myself the same thing Saturday. Is Jacksonville’s comeback really happening? Because Al Michaels didn’t seem to think so.

Mailbag: OU women's basketball

OU women’s basketball has piqued the interest of some fans.

Patricia: “I enjoyed Jenni (Carlson)’s piece about Taylor Robertson . Have really enjoyed watching her play the past several years. She’s a great shooter, but impressed that she doesn’t force shots and is a good all-around basketball player, who continues to improve areas of her game. Sooner Nation is very lucky (and thankful) that T-Rob, Madi and Ana all chose to become (and remain) Sooners. They are great players, team leaders and representatives of OU. Coach Jennie’s team is fun to watch, and I can already see player development from year 1 to 2. Here’s hoping for continued improvement and consistent March Madness success in the future. Early returns say Joe C. has another very good coaching hire.”

Tramel: I would agree. And here’s something to ponder. The transfer portal hasn’t bypassed women’s basketball. Players seem to be switching schools in that sport as much as any other.

But Jennie Baranczyk’s program largely was untouched by portal defections. All of OU’s top eight players from last season returned to the 2022-23 Sooner squad – Madi Williams, Ana Llanusa, Robertson, Liz Scott, Skylar Vann, Navaeh Tot, Kennady Tucker and Kelbie Washington.

Gabby Gregory transferred to Kansas State and is averaging 20 points a game for the Wildcats, but that seemed to be a playing time issue as much as anything.

Keeping all the best players around is an excellent endorsement of Baranczyk’s culture, and now the 14-2 Sooners are the highest-ranked (15th) Big 12 team in The Associated Press poll.

The List: NFL all-pro by school

The NFL all-pro teams were announced last week, and five former Sooners were named first team or second team – offensive tackles Lane Johnson and Trent Williams were first-teamers, with Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Creed Humphrey second-teamers.

OU’s five selections matched Alabama for the most on the all-pro teams.

Here is how the schools rank with selections, using first-team and special-team selections as tiebreakers (second-teamers in italics):

1. Alabama: Josh Jacobs, TB, Raiders; Quinnen Williams, DT, Jetropolitans; Patrick Surtain II, CB, Broncos; Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Steelers; C.J. Mosley, LB, Jets.

2. Oklahoma: Trent Williams, OT, 49ers; Lane Johnson, OT, Eagles; Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles; CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys; Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs .

3. Georgia: Roquan Smith, LB, Ravens; Nick Chubb, TB, Browns; Andrew Thomas, OT, Giants; Nick Moore, LS, Ravens.

4. Cincinnati: Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs; Jason Kelce, C, Eagles; Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets.

5. Boston College: Matt Milano, LB, Boston College; Chris Lindstrom, G, Falcons; Justin Simmons, S, Broncos.

6. Mississippi State: Chris Jones, DE, Chiefs; Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans.

7. Iowa: George Kittle, TE, 49ers; Tristan Wirfs, OT, Buccaneers.

8. Texas Tech: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs.

8. Louisiana State: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings.

8. West Alabama: Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins.

8. Fresno State: Davante Adams, WR, Fresno State.

8. Nevada: Joel Bitonio, G, Browns.

8. Notre Dame: Zack Martin, G, Cowboys.

8. Ohio State: Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers.

8. Penn State: Micah Parsons, DE, Cowboys.

8. Brigham Young: Fred Warner, LB, 49ers.

8. Southern Cal: Talanoa Hufanga, S, 49ers.

18. Auburn: Daniel Carlson, K, Raiders.

18. Florida: Tommy Townsend, P, Chiefs.

18. South Carolina: Keisean Nixon, KR, Packers.

18. Houston: Marcus Jones, PR, Patriots.

18. South Alabama: Jeremy Reaves, ST, Commanders.

18. Rutgers: Andrew DePaola, LS, Vikings.

24. Ole Miss: A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles.

24. Maryland: Stefon Diggs, WR, Bills.

24. North Carolina State: Joe Thuney, G, Chiefs.

24. Texas A&M: Myles Garrett, DE, Browns.

24. Temple: Haason Reddick, DE, Eagles.

24. Wake Forest: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Giants.

24. Utah State: Bobby Wagner, LB, Rams.

24. Arkansas State: Demario Davis, LB, Saints.

24. Louisville: Jaire Alexander, CB, Packers.

24. Samford: James Bradberry, CB, Eagles.

24. Florida State: Derwin James, S, Chargers.

35. Texas: Justin Tucker, K, Ravens.

35. Colorado State: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Titans.

35. Iowa State: Kene Nwangwu, KR, Vikings.

35. Holy Cross: Kalif Raymond, PR, Lions.

39. Central Arkansas: George Odum, ST, 49ers.

