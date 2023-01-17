— The many in the area, region and state who took time to keep alive the works and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through various events and observances. — Harold Sperringer, deputy director of Monongalia County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Chris McIntire, director of the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The two are the primary leaders of an effort in North Central West Virginia to use drones in emergency response.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO