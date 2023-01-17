ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
COLUMBUS, OH
Celebrity guests announced for Spring Home & Garden Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Home & Garden Show is coming back to the Ohio Expo Center from Feb. 18-26, and it's got a few special presenters!. On the first two days of the event, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of HGTV's "Unsellable Houses" will have special presentations.
COLUMBUS, OH
Flock cameras used to help police track down stolen cars

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The trend of stolen cars doesn't seem to be slowing down and police officers across Franklin County are frustrated. But there is new technology that could be used to address the issue. Flock cameras are being used more and more to help police fight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

