Libertad
4d ago
WHAT??? So with that, cartel members and who knows who could become police officers? why bother! Let's arm ourselves and WE become our own police.
Clinton Cooper
3d ago
This is not a good idea at all !Next thing you know they will not be required to know the English language either !
people are stupid
4d ago
I realize they are desperate for officers but this doesn’t make sense. Maybe they can work with the federal government to fast track citizenship paperwork for people seeking to apply to the academy?
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Proposed bill would allow non-citizens to become police officers in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of North Las Vegas is spearheading a proposal that would allow non-U.S. citizens that live and work in Nevada to patrol the streets. The city came up with the idea for Assembly Bill 30 when they were trying to find new ways to recruit more police officers.
Nevada attorney general says CCSD board violated open meeting law in 2021
The Nevada Attorney General said the Clark County School District Board of Trustees violated the state’s open meeting law in 2021 when they met to discuss the superintendent’s contract.
news3lv.com
Governor Lombardo to deliver Nevada's State of State address on Monday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will deliver his first State of the State address on Monday evening. Lombardo will give the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 23. “The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor Lombardo...
Police searched slain reporter’s phone — and then lied, Las Vegas Review-Journal says in court motion
Lawyers for the Las Vegas Review-Journal are seeking sanctions against Metro police, arguing that police illegally searched the phone and computers seized in the investigation of reporter Jeff German's death -- and then lied about it.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Coronavirus: Three years later
The first case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. happened on Jan. 20, 2020 in the state of Washington.
news3lv.com
Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
news3lv.com
Group trying to break up CCSD & other districts sues signature gathering company
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breaking up the Clark County School District is a hot button topic that continues to circulate through our community. As the effort continues, a group that supports the splitting up countywide school districts now has lawyers involved. There have been many efforts to break up...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
‘They’ll keep leaving,’ Retired Nevada State Police colonel sounds alarm over trooper crisis
A lack of funding and resources has created a public emergency on Nevada’s roads, retired Nevada State Police Col. Anne Carpenter said in a one-on-one interview Tuesday.
Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Lawmakers failed to pass several bills during the 2021 session that would have offered modest tenant protections against a Nevada eviction system that has been characterized by critics as one of the most tenant-hostile in the nation. Ahead of what they are seeing as an emerging eviction crisis, attorneys with the Legal Aid Center of […] The post Legal Aid urges lawmakers to reconsider previously declined eviction bills, tenant protections appeared first on Nevada Current.
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
news3lv.com
New report reveals Nevada has 4th most expensive eggs in America
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's no secret that egg prices are the highest they have ever been. Instacart released a report noting that Nevada has some of the highest egg prices in the county, where the average is $6.07 per dozen--making the state the 4th most expensive nationwide. Top...
Fox5 KVVU
FBI Las Vegas office asks for info on man missing since November
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Las Vegas office is asking for information on a man who has been missing since early November. According to a news release, Johnnie “John” Wiens has been missing from Las Vegas since Nov. 4, 2022. The FBI...
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada’s Yesteryear: Controversy surrounds lake’s name
As stated by Nevada historian Phillip Earl, “Few of Nevada’s geological features have had a history of controversy quite like that of Lake Tahoe, which graces the California-Nevada border.”. Discovered by Captain John C. Fremont on his expedition for the U.S. Topographical Corp. in February 1844, Fremont called...
8newsnow.com
Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP benefits this spring
Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Thousands of Nevada families to see cuts in SNAP …. Hundreds of thousands of Nevada families will be out a lot of money in emergency assistance for buying groceries. Woman shares...
Clark County narrows access to rental assistance, plans to help renters relocate
Housing professionals predict a storm of evictions pushing people from their homes as the safety net dissolves because federal funding has begun to “phase out.” The post Clark County narrows access to rental assistance, plans to help renters relocate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial
A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial. Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.
Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Proposed state legislation backed by the Clark Regional Behavioral Health Board would increase the real property transfer tax by 20 cents for every $500 of value to build affordable housing for Nevadans with mental health conditions, disabilities, and who are lower income. Senate Bill 68, which was requested by the Senate Committee on Revenue and […] The post Behavioral health board backs bump in property transfer tax to fund affordable housing appeared first on Nevada Current.
