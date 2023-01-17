ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Libertad
4d ago

WHAT??? So with that, cartel members and who knows who could become police officers? why bother! Let's arm ourselves and WE become our own police.

Clinton Cooper
3d ago

This is not a good idea at all !Next thing you know they will not be required to know the English language either !

people are stupid
4d ago

I realize they are desperate for officers but this doesn’t make sense. Maybe they can work with the federal government to fast track citizenship paperwork for people seeking to apply to the academy?

