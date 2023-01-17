Read full article on original website
S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57
S. ILLINOIS (16-5) Domask 3-12 3-3 10, Rupert 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 4-6 0-0 10, Jones 4-12 0-0 11, Newton 4-6 0-0 10, D'Amico 2-3 0-0 5, Muila 4-7 0-1 8, Banks 2-5 2-2 7, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 5-6 61. MISSOURI ST. (10-10) Mogbo 6-9 2-4 14,...
NC Central 74, Delaware St. 55
DELAWARE ST. (1-16) Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Somerville 6-9 0-0 12, Muniz 4-10 0-0 11, Perkins 1-6 0-0 2, Robinson 2-11 2-2 8, Stone 3-9 0-0 7, Staten 5-7 0-3 13, Stitt 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-1 0, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Deadwyler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 2-6 55.
Aaliyah Edwards leads UConn women past Butler 79-39
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39 on Saturday. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each had 17 points for the short-handed Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points. Jessica...
W. Illinois 60, St. Thomas (MN) 56
ST. THOMAS (MN) (13-9) Allen 5-10 3-3 13, Bjorklund 2-8 1-2 5, Blue 3-8 2-2 9, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Rohde 8-15 2-3 19, Dufault 3-4 0-0 6, A.Lee 0-3 0-0 0, Engels 1-1 0-0 2, Dobbs 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 22-55 10-12 56. W. ILLINOIS (11-8) West 5-7 0-1...
