WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Exclusive photos from West Virginia's 67-57 win over Texas Tech in women's basketball. The Mountaineers moved to 4-3 in the Big 12 and 13-5 overall. Jayla Hemingway (18 points), Madisen Smith (17) and J.J. Quinerly (16) had 51 of WVU's 67 points in the win, while Hemingway and Quinerly each collected 10 rebounds.
WVNews
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
WVNews
Marilyn Marie Nutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd makes late free throws to defeat Buckhannon-Upshur, 37-30
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Eagles’ offense exploded for 17 fourth-quarter points, including seven from Martina Howe, to pull away from the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers late and capture a hard-fought 37-30 win. “We haven’t been scoring the ball as much like we would have liked...
WVNews
Kimberly 'Kim' Dawn Hilliard
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kimberly “Kim” Dawn Hilliard, 55 of Clarksburg, passed away on…
WVNews
Pierce's late free throw sinks Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior guard Gabby Reep got the steal, but wasn’t able to take the free throws. But that’s when freshman guard Reese Pierce stepped up when the Indians needed her most.
WVNews
Bridgeport, RCB win big at County swim championships
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Championships swim meet belonged to the Bridgeport girls and Robert C. Byrd boys, who combined to win nearly every event Friday at the YMCA of North Central West Virginia. Bridgeport won the combined team championship with 252 points with RCB following...
WVNews
Buckhannon (West Virginia) VFW suffers water damage
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is seeking community help in repairing several pipes that froze on Christmas Day, causing significant water damage to the building and the boiler system. They are in need of financial assistance so they can continue to serve their members and veterans of armed forces overall, officials said.
WVNews
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Defendants from Clarksburg and Weston received prison terms in…
WVNews
It's time to bring the heat! Grafton, West Virginia YLA to host chili cook-off
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — With the colder weather in the area, most would agree that it is soup and stew season, and the Grafton High School Youth Leadership Association (YLA) is offering residents a way to put their culinary skills and favorite chili recipe to the test. Cooks...
WVNews
Inside The Coop: Blooms by Juliette offers events, knowledge
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Juliette Oldaker brings creativity and the craft of design with a specialty focus on plants to offer a botanical experience to the Buckhannon community year-round. On a quiet, cold night on Main Street in Buckhannon, the glow from The Coop spills onto the sidewalk....
WVNews
Community advocates: Harrison County (West Virginia) WWII veteran deserves bridge dedication in his honor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Community advocates hope that the next area bridge named for a veteran will honor Adamston native and World War II veteran Paul McCue. Retired U.S. Army Sgt. David Tucker, a Fairmont native who works at the Marion County Historical Society, lauded McCue for his bravery.
WVNews
Area students make WVWC dean's list
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four French Creek residents and two from Rock Cave have been named to the dean's list at West Virginia Wesleyan College. All four of the French Creek students are seniors: Ethan Cutright, Zane Hissam, Alli Robinson and Cordell Winters.
WVNews
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
WVNews
Upshur County Community Calendar
Weekend revival, 7 p.m., at I.U.B. Church, 6 Latham St., Buckhannon. With pastor the Rev. Junior B. Harris, evangelist the Rev. Randy Long & special singers. Open to public.
