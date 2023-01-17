ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caro, MI

abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
californiaexaminer.net

Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person

According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
abc12.com

'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Ex-Bay City police chief's attorney believes he will be exonerated

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Bay City Department of Public Safety director is facing a charge of assault and battery, but his attorney is confident he will be exonerated. Michael Cecchini eventually retired after video surfaced of him jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI

Community Policy