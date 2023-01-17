Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
californiaexaminer.net
Driver Surrenders To Davison Township Police After Allegedly Hitting A Person
According to Davison Township police, a driver in a fatal hit-and-run accident over the weekend has come forward. Jose Salcedo’s body was discovered on Saturday morning by a USPS mail carrier in a ditch near the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township. Investigators discovered that he was murdered when he was struck by a passing car.
Flint Township man dies after truck crashes into utility pole
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – Speed was likely a factor in a crash that left a 42-year-old man dead the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to the Flint Township Police Department. Flint Township police were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Flushing Road and Howald Avenue...
Man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after threatening to kill family gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — In September, a supposedly armed man threatened to kill his family and burn down their rural Bay County house before fleeing into a nearby patch of woods. Hiding there for hours and urging police to come get him, he was later flushed by a police helicopter.
abc12.com
'Ripoff Rob' released from Genesee County Jail, keeps running
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - "Ripoff Rob," a contractor accused of defrauding several Genesee County senior citizens, was released from custody and continued running from justice this week. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Robert Earl Gill, who police dubbed "Ripoff Rob," was arrested during a traffic in Mt. Morris...
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
abc12.com
Arrest warrant issued in 2020 Bay County homicide of Heidi Dowd
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mid-Michigan family is taking comfort in hearing that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of killing a Bay County mother two and a half years ago. Heidi Dowd's body was found behind a building in a rural part of Bay...
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
abc12.com
Ex-Bay City police chief's attorney believes he will be exonerated
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Bay City Department of Public Safety director is facing a charge of assault and battery, but his attorney is confident he will be exonerated. Michael Cecchini eventually retired after video surfaced of him jabbing his flashlight into the abdomen of a Bay City...
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
Saginaw teen pleads to shooting teen clerk in face during Family Dollar robbery
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township police looking for cadets interested in careers
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is looking for college students to join its cadet program. Cadets are a part-time, paid position geared toward people who want experience in law enforcement before joining a police academy. "It's exciting to see them excited to get...
Ex-Covenant HealthCare employee accused of embezzling $24K takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A former Covenant HealthCare employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from the hospital, though she has the chance to avoid the felony staining her record. Rachel A. Reinbold, 38, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and...
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everything we know after mother, 2 young sons freeze to death in Pontiac woods
PONTIAC, Mich. – More and more details have continued to emerge after Oakland County deputies found a Pontiac mother and her two sons in a field after they froze to death over the weekend. Here’s everything we know about this case. Mother, 3 children identified. Officials said the...
