Man shot to death near Riviera Beach convenience store
A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon near a Riviera Beach convenience store. Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Brittany Collins said officers were called to a shooting shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Midtown Grocery in the 100 block of West 18th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man...
Man, woman dead in suspected murder-suicide at Olympia
A man shot a woman and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Wellington gated community, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday. Deputies were called to a double shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Balsan Way, inside the Olympia...
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. The disturbance began around 9 p.m. in the complex on Southeast Tequesta Terrace in unincorporated Martin County in Tequesta. After midnight, the agency posted the facility is on a lockdown with all of those who escaped located.
Entrances to PBSO blocked after unknown substance found in employee parking lot
The bomb squad has been called to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters after an unknown substance was discovered in the employee parking lot, a spokeswoman told WPTV. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left propaganda and small bags with some sort of substance inside on three to four vehicles...
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters, a spokeswoman told WPTV. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left the antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance – later determined to be wood chips – on more than a few vehicles in the employee parking lot.
‘Our city is so safe’: Fort Pierce mayor following mass shooting
The mayor of Fort Pierce is speaking for the first time since Monday's shooting at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. Mayor Linda Hudson spoke exclusively with WPTV Friday morning to discuss what the the city is doing now to reduce and prevent gun violence in her community.
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach Community High School teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to a newly released arrest report. Robert Krasnicki, 42, is facing two counts of possession of...
Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce
Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday. Nikkitia Bryant, 29, was shot and killed while spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day with her daughter at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce. Friday's vigil was held at 5:30...
4 ejected in Martin County crash involving Tesla
Four people were found lying in a Martin County roadway after an overnight crash that left them seriously injured, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said in a Facebook post that a Tesla and another vehicle collided about midnight at Dixie Highway and Savannah Road. The impact...
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said. “The night before the event I get a message saying 'you know what, we’re not...
1 arrested after crash involving West Palm Beach police cruiser
One person is behind bars following an accident Friday morning involving a West Palm Beach police cruiser, police said. The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. The accident temporarily shut down traffic in two westbound lanes closed on Palm...
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits Friday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. at Avalon State Park. The man from Brighton, Mich.,...
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
Network of congregations working to combat gun violence in Fort Pierce
Alisia Harriel is the Treasure Coast community organizer for Faith in Florida. “My typical day, I go out into the community, go knock on doors,” she said. “My number one question is, what keeps you up at night?”. She said people she spoke with Thursday had one main...
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach
The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale with 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair. At the event, called Artistry, visitors can pay $10 to shop each day through Saturday for new and vintage men's and women's clothing from designers like Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Armani, Prada and Pucci.
End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning
The announcement this week by Amazon that it was ending its charitable Amazon Smile program has some nonprofits in Palm Beach County disappointed. Lauree Simmons at the Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee Groves just received a $9,600 check from the program. She called news of the announcement a "huge surprise."
