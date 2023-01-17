ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

David DiSano
2d ago

There goes our Governor DeathSantis taking away another freedom. Your right to choose what's right for you AND making sure his constituents are safe in the process. Heres what he should vote in. Anyone refusing to wear a mask AND refusing vaccination should be refused hospital care if they get covid. I bet you more people would wear masks and get vaccinated in a hurry. But its better to have dead family members. YOU GO FLORIDA!!

Jan van Joolen
2d ago

So he knows more now than the professionals. Wake up he’s destroying our live, not allowed to make our own decisions anymore. Get lost

Fred S
2d ago

That’s fine, but if you get Covid and you are unvaccinated , the hospitals should have the right to give the vaccinated first preference for treatment.

Related
islandernews.com

DeSantis proposes permanently banning Covid vaccine, all mask requirements and fosters “medical freedom of speech”

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday unveiled an initiative to permanently ban mask requirements across Florida and permanently block COVID-19 vaccine requirements at schools and businesses. During a press conference in Panama City Beach, the Republican governor announced a proposal on those issues, including prohibiting employers in Florida from firing employees...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo are pushing to broaden eligibility to allow even millionaires to use taxpayer dollars for ‘scholarships’ or so-called vouchers to send their kids to private schools. Currently, only certain students are eligible: Low and medium-income families and students with special needs. But legislation filed Thursday morning would […] The post New proposal: Millionaire families could get state dollars to enroll kids into private schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race

After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
OCALA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Florida spending $17.7 million to protect five properties

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Florida has approved $17.7 million to protect five properties stretching from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

First Lady Casey DeSantis is Governor Desantis's Biggest Weapon

Casey DeSantis is arguably one of the most active, visible, and influential First Ladies in Florida history. First Lady DeSantis has been at the core of Gov. Ron DeSantis's political career helping the now-reelected Governor of Florida maneuver through the media minefield that legacy media outlets have set in front of him.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

One horse in Florida has tested positive for strangles, and two horses are suspected positive. In Citrus County, a 30-year-old Quarter Horse mare tested positive on January 10 after developing clinical signs on December 19, including cough, fever and lymphadenopathy. She is currently affected and alive, and 15 horses have been exposed.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Editorial: DeSantis goes to school on Florida: Here come the thought police

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich recently described "culture wars" as, at bottom, an attempt by American oligarchs to distract the middle class from the oligarchs' efforts to reap what unguarded riches they could. That provides an explanation for many unfathomable actions political leaders have taken on their behalf, from decimation of environmental enforcement to tax cuts for the 1 percenters to IRS budget cuts that make it harder to collect even those reduced taxes. But,...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

New resiliency committee hopes to reduce hurricane recovery hurdles

Florida's new committees on resiliency will start digging Wednesday and Thursday into their core concerns, hearing from those hit by hurricanes and figuring out how to better prepare the state for the next big storm. The House and Senate versions of the "Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery" and...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

As VA benefits expand, Florida's women veterans are urged to apply

About 160,000 of Florida's more than 1.5 million veterans are women -- that's the second most among U.S. states. And many of them may not be seeking the benefits they have earned. Now there's a statewide push to get more women to utilize those benefits. 'SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP'. Retired...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at his home

Florida Congressman Greg Steube, who represents the state’s 17th District, was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to his official Twitter account, Stuebe “sustained several injuries.” His office has not released any other information about his condition. They asked that people “pray for the Congressman and his family.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis announces $100 million in hurricane erosion help

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced $100 million to support beach nourishment projects within 16 coastal counties impacted by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole, including nearly $7.8 million in South Florida. The funds include $4,080,388 for Indian River County $2,068,434 for Palm Beach County, $1,395,926 for Martin County and 250,000...
FLORIDA STATE

