Consequence

Consequence

Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More

Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Consequence

Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Consequence

How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour

Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
Consequence

Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
Consequence

Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream

Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Consequence

David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81

David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
Consequence

David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
Consequence

Björk Unveils “Ovule” Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream

Björk has enlisted Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix her 2022 single “Ovule” from the Icelandic singer’s tenth LP, Fossora. It marks all three artists’ first release of 2023. While Shygirl and Sega Bodega are longtime collaborators, this marks the rapper and the hyperpop producer’s...
Consequence

MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023

MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
Consequence

Consequence

