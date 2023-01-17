Read full article on original website
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
How to Get Tickets to Pantera’s 2023 Tour
Long dormant metal icons Pantera are back in action with a full North American tour in 2023. The run marks the legendary act’s first trek across the continent in over two decades, so you better plan ahead before tickets go on sale. The band’s new lineup features two of...
How to Get Tickets to TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s “ACT: SWEET MIRAGE” Tour
K-pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER have confirmed a return to the road in 2023 with their second world tour,”ACT: SWEET MIRAGE.” Their previous tour of the US sold out within minutes, and members of MOA should expect the same this time around. The group is currently gearing up...
Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling
Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set
Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon — one of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023. The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on...
Selena Gomez’s Dream Guest Star Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders In the Building Cast
Just last month, Selena Gomez said that her dream guest star on Only Murders In the Building would, understandably, be Meryl Streep. Those dreams are now coming true, as the iconic actress is set to appear in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s crime comedy series that stars Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81
David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Magnificent
Dolly Parton will mark her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by releasing an album of rock covers. While working on the album, she’s offered sporadic updates on what songs she’ll be recording — and who will be joining her. During an appearance...
Björk Unveils “Ovule” Remix from Shygirl and Sega Bodega: Stream
Björk has enlisted Shygirl and Sega Bodega to remix her 2022 single “Ovule” from the Icelandic singer’s tenth LP, Fossora. It marks all three artists’ first release of 2023. While Shygirl and Sega Bodega are longtime collaborators, this marks the rapper and the hyperpop producer’s...
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
God Is Disappointed on Dolly Parton’s New Song “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There”: Stream
Today, January 19th is Dolly Parton’s birthday, but her fans are the ones getting a present. The country legend has shared the sly new song, “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There,” which is told from the perspective of a disappointed parental figure: God. As...
Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: “His Music Lives On”
Neil Young has penned a tribute to David Crosby in light of his passing on Thursday at the age of 81. The two performed together as part of the supergroup quartet, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil...
Model/Actriz Announce Debut Album Dogsbody, 2023 Tour Dates
Brooklyn art punks Model/Actriz have a big year ahead: On February 24th, they’ll release their debut album Dogsbody, and come March, they’ll head out on a North American tour. Today, meanwhile, the quartet has shared a new single from Dogsbody, “Crossing Guard.”. Model/Actriz — singer Cole Haden,...
MGMT Tease “Fancy New Album” Dropping in 2023
MGMT have taken full advantage of indie sleaze nostalgia by teasing a “fancy new album” alongside their newly announced appearance at Just Like Heaven 2023. “We will be returning to the stage for the first time in nearly four years on May 13th at Just Like Heaven Festival in Pasadena, and we’ll be doing a unique MGMT performance, featuring our entire first album, Oracular Spectacular,” the group said in a statement posted to social media. “We’ve stocked up on rust remover and are constructing a state of the art elf workshop so as to attempt to provide the most experimental live show since we were wee lads playing hockey in the middle of songs etc.”
Soccer Mommy Finally (!) Makes Her Debut at the NPR Tiny Desk: Watch
Three years after her first NPR appearance got canceled due to the nascent COVID-19 pandemic, Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison made her triumphant debut at Bob Boilen’s Tiny Desk. “We were the first,” Allison told the NPR live audience, “The first in-home Tiny Desk, and the first one to...
J. Cole Drops New Song Made by Searching “J. Cole Type Beat” on YouTube: Stream
J. Cole has shared the new song “procrastination (broke),” a reflection on motivation and accomplishment he made with underground producer Bvtman after searching “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube. “This song should live on your channel and serve as a thank you to you and every...
