selmasun.com
Where to find FEMA disaster assistance locations in Selma
Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12. See below for a list of locations and times of operation:. Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist...
WSFA
Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
selmasun.com
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
selmasun.com
Edmundite Missions glad to be part of tornado recovery effort
Edmundite Missions is pleased to be one of the agencies helping Selma recover from the Jan. 12 tornado, its executive director said Thursday. Chad McEachern, executive director of Edmundite Missions, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Bosco Nutrition Center’s soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are also available to help with housing, and showers are available at the community recreation center. “We’re proud to be working with city, county and state officials,” McEachern said.
selmasun.com
United Way of Selma-Dallas County gives $30K to family resource center for tornado relief services
The United Way of Selma-Dallas County gave a check for $30,000 on Thursday to the Dallas County Family Resource Center for emergency family assistance needed after last week's tornado. United Way Director Jeff Cothran gave the check to Thomas Frazer, Executive Director of Dallas County Family Resource Center, on Thursday...
elmoreautauganews.com
FEMA assistance available with 60-day window to Apply
Officials with FEMA declared Autauga and Dallas Counties disaster areas earlier this week. Now, Elmore County has been added to the list. “The State EMA, the Governor’s Office did a great job,” Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said. According to Baggett, residents who were affected by the...
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
selmasun.com
Selma’s poor residents likely to ‘bear disproportionate impact’ of housing market in the wake of Jan. 12 tornado
After surviving the forces of nature, Selma’s poorest residents must now face the cold realities of the real estate market. Two real estate scholars at The University of Alabama said that the push to build the city back better after the Jan. 12 tornado may squeeze the city’s poor residents out of the real estate market.
greensborowatchman.com
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
selmasun.com
Legal Services Alabama sets clinic dates for free legal help to those affected by tornado
Legal Services Alabama is responding to recent disaster relief needs by offering free legal clinics to people in the Selma area struggling to recover from storm damage. The clinic series is being supported by the LSA John Lewis Legal Fellowship program. The clinics will begin on Jan. 23 and continue...
alreporter.com
Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together
Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
selmasun.com
What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance
If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
alabamanews.net
Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims
A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
WSFA
FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed in its entirety above.
selmasun.com
First Baptist Church to provide food at 'Operation Help Feed Selma'
First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma". The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi. Donations can be...
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
