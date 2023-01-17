ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Where to find FEMA disaster assistance locations in Selma

Several FEMA disaster assistance locations have been set up in Selma for those still recovering from the devastation of the tornado event of Jan. 12. See below for a list of locations and times of operation:. Selma High School at 2180 Broad Street, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Methodist...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says

Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Edmundite Missions glad to be part of tornado recovery effort

Edmundite Missions is pleased to be one of the agencies helping Selma recover from the Jan. 12 tornado, its executive director said Thursday. Chad McEachern, executive director of Edmundite Missions, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the Bosco Nutrition Center’s soup kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. They are also available to help with housing, and showers are available at the community recreation center. “We’re proud to be working with city, county and state officials,” McEachern said.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

FEMA assistance available with 60-day window to Apply

Officials with FEMA declared Autauga and Dallas Counties disaster areas earlier this week. Now, Elmore County has been added to the list. “The State EMA, the Governor’s Office did a great job,” Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett said. According to Baggett, residents who were affected by the...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
Troy Messenger

Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Selma community organizers, faith leaders, residents come together

Tornado damage at the Crosspoint Christian Daycare Center in Selma, Alabama. Amanda McCloud/Twitter. Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

What to expect after you apply for FEMA assistance

If you live in Autauga or Dallas County and were affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes that occurred on Jan. 12, 2023, FEMA may be able to help with temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs or other essential disaster-related needs that are not covered by insurance. There...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Tornado Donations Pouring into Prattville to Be Sent to Victims

A third load of donated items will be sent from Prattville to tornado victims in our area. Prattville City Hall has been a drop-off point for people who want to help those in our area who lost everything when the tornadoes hit last Thursday. Disaster relief items such as diapers...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

FEMA, other leaders address tornado recovery in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks was in Selma Tuesday to survey damage left by last week’s severe weather. While there, Hooks, along with local, state and federal officials, spoke to the media. The news conference can be viewed in its entirety above.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

First Baptist Church to provide food at 'Operation Help Feed Selma'

First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma". The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi. Donations can be...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

SELMA, AL

