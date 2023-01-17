Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
KEPR
Man accused of attempting to abduct Auburn barista held on $500K bail
AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. A King County judge found probable cause for attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and assault and set Matthew Darnell's bail at $500,000. A formal charging decision is...
KEPR
Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar
DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
q13fox.com
Suspect who stole $30,000 worth of sunglasses, merchandise arrested in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Police arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen more than $30,000 worth of sunglasses from multiple retailers across the city. According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), the suspect seen in the above photo has been stealing merchandise since July 2022. The OPD says they were able...
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
q13fox.com
Auburn car dealership plagued by repeat break-ins, owner takes matters into own hands
AUBURN, Wash. - A car dealership owner is asking for help catching the men who allegedly keep breaking into his business. Behnam Ghafari, the 33-year-old owner of Auto Spot, says its been happening for months, he’s fed up and says he feels like he’s been stripped of his safety.
kentreporter.com
Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way
A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
KOMO News
King County shooting spree suspect chose victims at random, prosecutors say
The man accused of shooting three people on Thursday in King County chose his victims at random, prosecutors allege. Mamadou Diallo, 32, appeared in court Friday afternoon on three counts of first-degree assault. According to prosecutors, Diallo shot two people in Renton around 1:30 p.m. and then shot a person...
q13fox.com
Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week
TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
q13fox.com
At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash
Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
2 dead after car runs red light, crashes, erupts in flames in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Two people have been killed in a fiery crash in Tacoma and two others were hurt. The Tacoma Police Department first tweeted about the fatal crash shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday. Two cars were involved. Police believe the two people who were killed, along with a...
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
q13fox.com
'It’s only a matter of time before something comes through my window:' Neighbors demand change to Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma neighborhood is on edge and demanding change, after they say dangerous car crashes continue to plague their street. On Jan. 16 around 7 p.m., a hit-and-driver totaled a woman’s car and damaged a home on the 6400 block of South Oakes Street. "It’s only...
q13fox.com
Police searching for 2 men accused of using elderly woman's stolen credit card
Bonney Lake Police are asking for your help to find 68-year-old James Edward Dodds (1st pic) and 30-year-old Davante Naicell Leach. Detectives say Dodds has been identified as the suspect who stole an elderly woman’s wallet from her shopping cart at Costco on Oct. 25, 2022. Dodds and Leach...
publicola.com
Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction
A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
gograysharbor.com
Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust
The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
gograysharbor.com
2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday
First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
tiremeetsroad.com
Pickup truck driver in Grays Harbor County crashes into ditch, ends up literally parallel parked next to a telephone pole
Be honest, this isn’t what comes to mind when you read ‘parallel parking’. Avalon Towing and Recovery probably asked dispatch to repeat what they meant when they told them a truck was, “parallel to the telephone pole” but, when they arrived on-scene, that’s exactly what they found.
