Oakville, WA

q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Man accused of attempting to abduct Auburn barista held on $500K bail

AUBURN, Wash. — The man accused of attempting to abduct a barista in Auburn appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. A King County judge found probable cause for attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and assault and set Matthew Darnell's bail at $500,000. A formal charging decision is...
AUBURN, WA
KEPR

Person injured in drive-by shooting at Des Moines sports bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — A person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a sports bar in Des Moines late Thursday night. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to the La Familia Sports Bar, located on the 22800 block of Pacific Highway South, for reports of a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
DES MOINES, WA
kentreporter.com

Man, 36, dies after hit-and-run in Federal Way

A 36-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle in Federal Way on Jan. 16. Police do not have any suspect information. Just before 9:30 p.m. near Harbor Freight Tools (31858 Pacific Highway S.), officers responded to the area for reports of a person lying in the parking lot, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department. The office first responding officer located the man, who was unresponsive, and began CPR.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Third teen shot in Tacoma in less than a week

TACOMA, Wash. - A teen was injured Sunday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. Before 5:45 p.m., officers closed North Pearl Street between North 44th Street and North 42nd Street for a shooting investigation. Police said a 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

At least 2 killed in Tacoma crash

Two people are dead after a crash in Tacoma on Wednesday morning. FOX 13 spoke with a witness who said he and several others pulled one person out of the burning car.
TACOMA, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA
gograysharbor.com

Grays Harbor Drug Task Force Makes Another Big Bust

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force made another big bust this week. Officers arrested an employee at a 7-Eleven store in South Aberdeen on Wednesday for selling fentanyl pills and methamphetamine. The Hoquiam man’s home was then searched, and officers found fentanyl, cocaine and meth. The 34 yar old suspect has been booked on charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
ABERDEEN, WA
gograysharbor.com

2 Car Accident In Aberdeen Yesterday

First responders came out to a call of a 2 car crash yesterday in Aberdeen. Grays Harbor Scanner reports the wreck happened on Sumner Ave. at Westside Pizza just before 4pm. There were reports of injuries, but further details have not been released. The state department of fish and wildlife...
ABERDEEN, WA

