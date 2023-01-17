Read full article on original website
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KVIA
San Elizario ISD to transition to a 4-day week in the upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District will transition to a four-day work and school week in the 2023-2024 school year. On Wednesday, in a 4-1 vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule. The district will be the first in the...
Flags to fly at half-staff honoring El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Flags of the State of Texas will be lowered to half-staff at all buildings, facilities, and offices in the City of El Paso in honor of El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen. Flags will fly at half-staff until Chief Allen’s internment. Mayor Oscar Leeser released a statement Thursday saying: […]
US Army veteran from West Texas asks for 100 cards for her 100th birthday
EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso community, as well as the rest of the Lone Star State, are being asked to show support for Vietnam and Korean War veteran US Army Lt. Col. Cecelia B. McKenzie, who turns 100 on Jan. 27. Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn...
Chief Allen’s legacy goes further than the police department
EL PASO, Texas (KTAM) – A day after his death, community is remembering El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen who has been shaping the police department for the past 15 years and impacting the community. General Dana Pittard, who served as the Commanding General of Fort Bliss from 2010 until 2013, worked alongside chief […]
El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- -- Messages of condolences continue to pour in for a veteran who took his life after a visit to the El Paso VA Medical Center. A Go-fundme page has identified the victim as Rob Renz. It says, "Renz has left an immediate hole in his circle of loved ones and The post El Pasoans react to veteran’s death at the El Paso VA. appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Animal Services To Debut New Podcast: EPAS Unleashed, A Pawcast
Animal lovers listen up! There’s a new paw-cast in town and it’s meant to educate AND entertain animal lovers. El Paso Animal Services announced the debut of their newest project, EPAS Unleashed Podcast. El Paso Animal Services Educational Coordinator, Jessica Navarro, has spent her time gathering story ideas...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
5 Examples for El Paso’s Museum of Mistranslated Spanish
A museum pop-up in Japan dedicated to mistranslations, I think El Paso deserves its own. Was the translator asleep at the job? Was a robotic AI in charge of translating those signs? There are a ton of reasons why a language can get mistranslated from one to another. That was...
24 Hour Drive-Thru Dispensary Expanding 4.20 Miles From Texas
Not long ago, I was writing about a 24-hour drive-thru opening in Las Cruces. Well now, there is another one and it's much closer to El Paso - just 4.20 miles from the state line to be exact. A pure, budding coincidence I presume. 4.20 miles from the Texas border...
Creepy Roadside Doll Haunts Travelers in the Desert Near El Paso, Texas
There’s an eerie looking doll hanging on a post along a rural county road in Horizon City near El Paso, Texas, that’s giving drivers the creeps. Is it a long-forgotten Halloween decoration? A macabre roadside memorial? An innocent marker? Or something more sinister? Will my nightmares ever go away?
KVIA
El Paso Veterans Affairs medical director speaks with ABC-7 about healthcare access following death of veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after the death of a Veteran at the El Paso VA Medical Center, ABC-7 sat down with the VA Medical Director Froylan Garza. Witnesses tell ABC-7 the veteran had been seeking psychiatric care at the mental health clinic before he died. Froylan Garza...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: El Paso owner escapes collapsed building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - An El Paso man escaped a collapsing building he lived in on Wednesday night. The owner claims he heard bricks falling a little after 9 p.m. and called 911. The homeowner escaped safely and spent the night in a hotel, courtesy of the El Paso Fire Department.
Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists
UPDATE - An El Paso woman said she was attacked by a stray while walking her dog. Tina Marie Corral happens to work at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso. Corral told ABC-7 the attack happened the evening of Jan. 14. Corral said the attack reinforces her desire for the city to change its The post Large number of stray animals straining El Paso shelters, say animal activists appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
The Best & Must Go-To Places For Chocolate Lovers In El Paso
As a kid I loved chocolate. As an adult... I STILL love chocolate (as you can tell, nothing as changed). But what HAS changed is where to go FOR chocolate in El Paso. Sadly we've lost a few places, like Fudge N More in 2020. But there ARE places to enjoy the delicious taste of chocolates in & around El Paso.
Meet The El Pasoan Who Is Making History As First Light’s First Female CEO
One of the largest credit unions in El Paso is making history with the latest announcement of their new CEO. In its 60 year history, First Light Federal Credit Union has named Margie Salazar CEO making her the first female CEO in the credit union's history!. Who is Margie Salazar:
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen has died at age 71, led police for nearly 15 years
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who led the department for nearly 15 years, has died unexpectedly. According to the nonprofit news organization ElPasoMatters.org, Assistant Chief Zina Silva announced Allen’s death in an email to officers Tuesday afternoon. Allen, 71, has been El Paso’s police chief since 2008 and was […]
WATCH: City news conference on the passing of EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City officials talk about the sudden death of El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. For full updates, tune in to KTSM 9 News at 5,6, and 10 p.m. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
