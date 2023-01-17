Read full article on original website
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
Eagle River Revitalization Program wins 2022 Business of the Year
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
Manitowish Waters has new collections detailing moonshining and Al Capone in the Northwoods
MANITOWISH WATERS, WIS. (WJFW) - Of all the legendary Chicago-area gangsters, Al Capone is the most well-known. At a Hops and History event in Rhinelander, one local historian shared more on how Capone spent more time northern Wisconsin than previously thought. Over the years, accounts have uncovered Wisconsin's role in...
Parents outraged after Tomahawk bus incident
Parents in the Tomahawk School District are demanding answers after a bus driver allegedly locked students in a bus and refused to bring them home, prompting a police response. Wausau Pilot & Review was contacted by multiple readers about the situation, which allegedly happened Wednesday on the way home from...
Wausau Police Seek Tips Regarding Menards Rebate Check Theft
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is asking for information regarding a suspect connected with the theft of Menard’s rebate checks. Officers say a rebate of $494 was stolen from a Wausau mailbox last fall, and later cashed in at the store in Rhinelander. On Thursday...
Law enforcement and the School District of Tomahawk are investigating an incident that happened on Wed. with a school bus driver
TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - The School District of Tomahawk and local law enforcement is investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday involving a bus driver on a school bus. The investigation is still ongoing, but a statement provided by the School District of Tomahawk District Administrator, Wendell Quesinberry to WJFW states:. "Dear...
Vilas Co. Forestry, Recreation & Land Department is condemning off-trail snowmobile riding
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department wants to remind snowmobilers that off-trails snowmobile riding or boondocking is illegal. They are asking that riders stay on the marked trails. This practice is causing a problem across the entire Snowbelt region. Todd Bierman, the Vilas County...
Qualifying underway at World Championship Snowmobile Derby
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, racers from across the world gather at the World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. The racers were out on the track for the first time today. Qualifying was underway this morning. World champion or not, one things for certain. All of these...
Part of the snowmobile trails in Marathon Co. will open Saturday at 8 a.m.
MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - Some of the snowmobile trails in Marathon County will be opening Sat. Jan. 21 at 8 a.m. There are six zones within the Marathon County Snowmobile Trails System. Zone 1 - All trails will be open. Zone 2 - All trails will be open. However, the...
Three Lakes takes down Rhinelander in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference showdown
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Rhinelander and Three Lakes squared off in a Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle for bragging rights at Three Lakes High School. The Hodags came into this matchup with a 5-10 record overall, and were fourth place in the Great Northern Conference with a 3-3 record, sitting right at .500 in conference play. Three Lakes was 7-6 overall, just one game above .500 and tied for third place in the Northern Lakes Conference with Florence. Both Florence and Three Lakes held a 3-3 record in conference games.
Winter storm warning issued for Wausau
Weather officials have upgraded a hazardous weather alert for Wausau to a winter storm warning for Thursday, with up to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow on the way. The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Expect heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours that results in especially hazardous conditions for the Thursday morning commute.
REGI takes care of Wood County owl hit by a car
ANTIGO - A barred owl was recently admitted to the Raptor Education Group or REGI in Antigo. The owl was found in Wood County after he was hit by a car. The owl was found by a DNR officer and was transported by a volunteer to REGI on Jan. 15.
Medford sneaks by Lakeland Union to remain undefeated in Great Northern Conference games
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford was alone at the top of the Great Northern Conference standings, holding a 5-0 record in conference play. Overall, the Raiders were 10-3 on the season. Lakeland Union was looking to shock the Northwoods with an upset on Friday, looking to a end their three-game losing streak in the biggest way possible. Overall, the T-Birds were 6-6 on the season, looking to get above .500. In conference play, they were 1-4, looking to stay in contention with a win over the Great Northern Conference's top team.
Isaiah Deitz is ready to put the pen to paper
PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- Isaiah Deitz is a senior Guard from Chequamegon High School. He received his first Division-2 offer from Concordia University St. Paul on January 1st. A little under two weeks later, Deitz committed to the university. "After a great visit with the coaches, I felt welcomed," said...
D.C. Everest uses four first-period goals to take down Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln
SCHOFIELD, Wisc. (WJFW)- D.C. Everest and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln faced off on Thursday in a game that held major implications in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. The Evergreens were 6-9 on the season, while the Red Raiders were 10-4, coming off of a three-game winning streak. In the conference standings, Wisconsin Rapids held the advantage between the two teams with six points, which was good enough for third place. For D.C. Everest, they had four points, which puts them in fourth place, but can tie for third with a win.
Marshfield earns 18th straight conference win after taking down Merrill on the road
MERRILL, Wisc. (WJFW)- One of the most impressive records in the state of Wisconsin belongs to Marshfield boys basketball: 17 straight wins against Wisconsin Valley Conference opponents. They were looking to make it 18 in a row on Friday, with a very tough Merrill standing in their way. Coming into...
Northland Pines makes it three wins in a row after taking down Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northland Pines boys basketball has been hot this season, but not as hot as the past couple of games for the Eagles. They were riding a two-game winning streak following their heartbreaking 59-50 loss to Medford at home. The Eagles were 11-3 on the season and 5-1 in conference play, good enough to put them in second and one game behind Medford in the great Northern Conference standings.
Northern Edge's winning streak comes to a halt after loss to Arrowhead
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Northern Edge was back in action on Friday at the Lakeland Ice Arena, hosting Arrowhead. Overall, they were 4-7 on the season, while Arrowhead was 9-7 heading into their contest. Northern Edge was coming off of an impressive 4-3 win over Medford and a 5-2 win over Northland Pines the previous week, looking to capitalize off of their momentum and improve their winning streak to three games.
Laona/Wabeno gets revenge on Crandon and ends Cardinals' undefeated season
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- There have been two teams this season that have stood above the rest in the Northern Lakes Conference for girls basketball: Crandon and Laona/Wabeno. The Cardinals were a perfect 13-0 on the season and 6-0 in conference play, while the Rebels are only a game behind with a 5-1 record, holding a 12-4 record overall. That one conference loss for Laona/Wabeno? A December loss to Crandon at Laona High School by a close score of 48-46, so the Rebels were looking for vengeance.
