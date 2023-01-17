Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Sometimes there aren't easy solutions
While there are many bright spots and plenty of good news surrounding West Virginia’s economy and state revenues for lawmakers to build on, there are trouble spots as well. One of the biggest in terms of costs will be addressing funding and reimbursement issues with the Public Employees Insurance Agency.
WVNews
Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from the St. Francois County Jail. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the inmates escaped from the jail in Farmington on Tuesday evening. Chief Sheriff's Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates got into a cell that was supposed to be closed off due to plumbing repairs, removed the sink and toilet, climbed through the wall and made it down from the roof using a ladder a contract had left standing against the building. Jail cameras that would have captured them leaving were down due to construction.
WVNews
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald...
Comments / 0