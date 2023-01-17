Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
2023 SBIFF MiniPak Giveaway
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs from February 8 – 18, 2023. We teamed up with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival to give away 5 film MiniPaks to this year’s festival. Enter the giveaway before Wednesday, February 1 at 11:59pm for your chance to win! To enter the giveaway, enter your email below and follow the prompts. Winners will be notified by email on Thursday, February 2.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Home Page | Rose-Colored Dreams
This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 15, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. I don’t think I’m the only one who’s feeling exhausted after this week of weather. My Monday included...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria, Sisquoc & Montecito Local Assistance Centers Open Select Days This Week
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito. In coordination with local, state and federal...
Santa Barbara Independent
Laura Conway
Ageless beauty Laura Lee Holmberg Conway, former 36-year Santa Barbara resident and for 28 years beloved wife of Timothy Conway, peacefully attained bodily release on 01-11-23, due to complications from a pneumonia diagnosed on 12-19-22, after decades of fibromyalgia and then sciatica pain that never dimmed her bright spirit, cheerful good humor, and deep empathy for fellow sentient beings—and delight in classic films and great music.
Santa Barbara Independent
Announcing Call for Poet Laureate Applications
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture, in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, is seeking applications for the position of Santa Barbara Poet Laureate for the 2023-2025 term. Deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023. For more information about the application and selection process, visit www.sbac.ca.gov/poet-laureate.
Santa Barbara Independent
Americana Intimacy: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt at Santa Barbara’s SOhO
A show so intimate that it feels as if the lyrics are directed at and for you. Storytelling in the form of guitar-strumming and that classic Americana sound. Forget the strobe lights, backup dancers, and endless costume changes: Edie Carey and Megan Burtt bring their sound from stools and acoustic guitars, singing directly for their fans. And isn’t that what music is all about?
Santa Barbara Independent
South Coast Deli on Chapala Closing Its Doors
South Coast Deli on Chapala Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors. The go-to local lunch spot recently lost its lease at 1436 Chapala Street and has scheduled the deli’s final day of operations for Friday, January 20. “It’s out of our hands,” said general manager Richy Gonzales....
Santa Barbara Independent
Casting a Wide Net
Meet Alexandra Goldberg, new host and producer of The Indy podcast. What kinds of stories are you excited to tell for the Indy?. Audio storytelling is a wonderful news platform because a podcast can truly capture the essence of a conversation or the natural sounds of a place. I’m most excited to use this medium to really dive into the human-interest aspect of news, getting in-depth interviews about local politics and community activism in the central coast. I’m a major foodie, I love to travel and am really into music, so I can’t wait to dive into Santa Barbara arts and culture as well! It’s most important for me to cover what you want to hear, so chat with me at podcast@independent.com.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three New Trustees to Join the Santa Barbara Foundation Board
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara Foundation (SBF) is pleased to welcome Dr. Richard Beswick, Raphael Gonzalez, and Lynn Scarlett to its Board of Trustees starting in January 2023. These new additions join the ranks of esteemed colleagues including Board Chair Stephen Hicks, Vice Chair Matt Rowe, Treasurer Danna McGrew, Secretary Ginger Salazar, Phil Alvarado, Randall Day, Pamela Gann, Angel Iscovich, Pamela Macal, Robert Nakasone, Ernesto Paredes, Michael Pfau, Susan Richards, James Rogers, Alexander Simas, Tracy Stouffer, and Zohar Ziv.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
Santa Barbara Independent
ON the Beat | Spring-Loaded Blues Floor and the Wolf’s Return
This edition of ON the Beat was originally emailed to subscribers on January 19, 2023. To receive Josef Woodard’s music newsletter in your inbox each Thursday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters. Added to the index of real time pleasures enjoyed with live music’s rebirth: the sound, and palpable sensation of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Forecast: 100 Percent Chance of Snow at Santa Barbara Zoo
The Golden State’s coast, usually speckled with surfers, smoothies, and suntans, is expected to receive 80 tons of snow this year. Put away those bathing suits and pull out that jacket from the winter boxes stored in your attic and enjoy Santa Barbara Zoo’s Annual Snow Leopard Festival.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting
An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing
The 57-year-old socialite's new defense team is looking to tarnish a star witness for the prosecution, ex-Dodger Scott Erickson The post Exclusive: Supporters and Opponents Face Off at Tense Rebecca Grossman Murder Hearing appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Santa Barbara Independent
Post-Operatic Garden of Idealistic Delights
Acclaimed Mezzo-Soprano Joyce DiDonato Returns to Santa Barbara with her Ambitious, Multimedia, Multi-Period Concept Work EDEN. In the life and career trajectory of an operatic singer — even those with a reputation for adventurous repertoire — parameters of the profession are, by definition, fairly narrow. There will be operas. There will be recitals. There may be crossover projects and other specialty items in the margins. End of story, more or less.
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Santa Barbara Independent
An Excellent Year for Movies with Santa Barbara International Film Festival
A stunner of a poster has been revealed, the movie selections have been made, and the celebs (or at least most of them) have been announced. The early verdict: The 38th edition of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) looks like another winner!. Kicking off on Wednesday, February 8,...
Coastal View
Friday night launch brings Rincon Classic into reach
The 2023 Rincon Classic is now within reach with the kick-off party held at Rincon Brewery in Carpinteria last Friday. Locals up and down the coast readied themselves for the famed surfing contest as the musical stylings of Spencer the Gardner took over the brewery from 6–9 p.m.; copies of historical book “Rincon Point” by Vincent Burns and Stephen Bates – along with the authors themselves – also made the rounds between raffles, videos and guest speakers. Stay updated about the contest at rinconclassic.com.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Museum of Art Sued over Nazi-Looted Drawing
The heirs of a Jewish cabaret singer and art collector killed during World War II have sued the Santa Barbara Museum of Art over possession of a prized drawing they say was robbed from their late relative by Hitler’s Third Reich. “The Nazi regime stole the artwork from [Fritz]...
