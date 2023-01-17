ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter

A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking

A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
LADY LAKE, FL
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding

A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle

A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
OCALA, FL
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
DUNEDIN, FL
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car

A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
LADY LAKE, FL
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K

A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K. Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges

A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
Villager arrested on DUI charge after Cadillac rear ends Amazon delivery vehicle

A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Cadillac rear ended an Amazon delivery vehicle. Augustine Anthony Bollo, 55, of the Village of Hawkins was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”
WILDWOOD, FL
Teens, adult arrested in negligent deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old who was reported missing in December 2022, deputies said. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages

An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
CLERMONT, FL

