A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Cadillac rear ended an Amazon delivery vehicle. Augustine Anthony Bollo, 55, of the Village of Hawkins was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO