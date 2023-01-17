Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested at local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to informant
A suspect was arrested at a local car wash after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant. Robert Donald Paul Myers, 56, of Summerfield, was arrested on multiple drug charges by a Sumter County sheriff’s detective at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantis Car Wash on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake.
villages-news.com
Villager involved in crash denies she had been drinking
A Villager involved in a crash denied she had been drinking. The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and La Plaza Parkway on the Historic Side of The Villages. Lady Lake police received a report that a female driver of a Toyota involved in the accident “was becoming hostile” and appeared to be under the influence. She drove away from the scene of the accident.
villages-news.com
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding
A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after being caught driving stolen vehicle
A 54-year-old man was arrested on a multitude of charges after he was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Ocala. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 8400 block of SE 58th Avenue to assist a sergeant with a traffic stop. According to the MCSO...
villages-news.com
Villager jailed on DUI charge after driving SUV in wrong direction
A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after driving his sport utility vehicle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Bryan Archer Davis, 72, of the Village of Dunedin, was driving a white SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the intersection with Lady Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Cherry Lake Road man arrested with knife and drugs after K-9 alerts on vehicle
A Cherry Lake Road man was arrested with a knife and drugs after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle. Christopher Page Dodd, 29, who lives at 38048 Cherry Lake Road in Fruitland Park, was not wearing a seatbelt when he was traveling at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.
villages-news.com
Speeder driving on learner’s permit caught with marijuana in car
A speeder driving on a learner’s permit was caught with marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Cameron Gino Chatelain, 24, of Orlando, was driving 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 9 p.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was alone in the vehicle and driving on a Florida E-Learner’s permit.
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
villages-news.com
Repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested at local Circle K
A repeat unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested at a local Circle K. Hector Jimenez Bautista, 20, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Nissan at 8:15 p.m. Monday when he was spotted at the Circle K on Miller Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer who spotted Bautista previously caught the native of Mexico driving without a license on Jan. 2, but let him off with a verbal warning at that time.
click orlando
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges
A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Webster Man Dies In Plant City Crash After Having Medical Emergency While Driving
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, according to troopers. Florida Highway Patrol said the 49-year-old Webster man was driving south on SR-39, south of McGee Road,
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
2 teens, adult charged in shooting death of missing Sumter County juvenile
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Two teens and a man were arrested in connection with the death of missing juvenile Jontae Solomon Haywood, who was later found shot to death, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Tervaris Eugene Jackson Jr.,...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after Cadillac rear ends Amazon delivery vehicle
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after his Cadillac rear ended an Amazon delivery vehicle. Augustine Anthony Bollo, 55, of the Village of Hawkins was driving a white 2007 Cadillac ST5 when the accident occurred at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Frazier Way, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Bollo claimed the Amazon driver backed into him and insisted he “did not do anything wrong.”
fox35orlando.com
Teens, adult arrested in negligent deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old who was reported missing in December 2022, deputies said. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
click orlando
Man dead, child among 2 hurt after head-on crash in Astatula, troopers say
ASTATULA, Fla. – A 50-year-old Ocoee man died after a head-on crash Friday in Astatula that sent another man and a 7-year-old girl to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on County Road 561, just north of Georgia Avenue, troopers said.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
villages-news.com
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Comments / 7