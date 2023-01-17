Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New OrleansTed RiversNew Orleans, LA
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Do we really want New Orleans East to get discovered?
Many residents, let alone visitors, seem to regard the vast expanse of New Orleans beyond the High Rise bridge as little more than a drab and crime-ridden wasteland. With a median annual income of $33,000 — $8,000 less than the rest of the city — New Orleans East is firmly established as our poor relation, a world apart from the French Quarter, the Garden District and all the delights that make New Orleans a favorite destination.
theadvocate.com
Accused of a shooting, he's evaded police for days — even though he's on GPS supervision
After police arrested Jonas Bruce for menacing his mother and stepfather with a rifle at their Baker home, a judge let him walk free last fall on a $6,000 bond and a mandate that he submit to GPS tracking by a private company. Now Bruce is on the lam after...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
theadvocate.com
An Ascension manufacturer missed its ITEP job targets. The state won’t penalize them.
The board that oversees Louisiana’s lucrative industrial property tax break program chose not to levy any penalties against an Ascension Parish manufacturer that missed its job and payroll targets, even though the Ascension Parish Council recommended a small fine. Back in October, the Ascension Parish Council wrestled with what...
theadvocate.com
Late Pierce Dugas goal lifts David Thibodaux past Teurlings
David Thibodaux captain Pierce Dugas approached the penalty spot ball in hand and looked the goalkeeper in the eye, knowing that his next kick may be the difference between victory and defeat over his team’s neighbors and rivals. A successful penalty kick in the 71st minute was all that...
theadvocate.com
Three arrested in shootout near schools: no one hurt 'by the grace of God,' sheriff says
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested three men over a Thursday shootout in a grocery store parking lot just south of Dutchtown public schools — and the sheriff says it was "by the grace of God" that no innocent bystander was hurt or killed. Sheriff Bobby Webre said Armarius Williams...
theadvocate.com
District attorney won't charge police in Bogalusa for Black man's in-custody death
State prosecutors will not file charges against police officers in Bogalusa for the death of a 28-year-old Black man who they tased and left limp and handcuffed on the police station's pavement while awaiting emergency responders. The case has roiled the city, drawing residents to city council meetings to protest...
theadvocate.com
Mysterious package from 'sovereign citizen' closes Tangipahaoa courthouse, sheriff's office says
The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse in Amite was evacuated shortly after 9 a.m. Friday because of a mysterious package, the sheriff's office said. The person who dropped off the package has previously identified as a "sovereign citizen," the sheriff's office said. The FBI identifies sovereign citizens as part of a loose movement that believes "the government is operating outside of its jurisdiction and generally do not recognize federal, state, or local laws, policies, or governmental regulations."
theadvocate.com
Cafeteria worker sold marijuana baked goods, was removed from campus, school district says
A temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel Sumner High School was arrested Friday, accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana to a student, officials said. Tymetrica Cohn, 45, was booked on a count of drug distribution and a count of distribution in a drug-free zone, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Facebook. A student reported her anonymously through the CrimeStoppers of Tangipahoa P3 app.
Comments / 0