MN House Agriculture Finance and Policy hear about broadband and see the 2022 Broadband Task Force Report

Walz economic development budget includes paid family/medical leave, broadband expansion
Paid family and medical leave — one prominent part of Governor Tim Walz’s state budget plan to invest in Minnesota’s economic future. Backers contend it not only helps families take care of loved ones, but also makes Minnesota more attractive to badly-needed workers. The governor says:. “I’m...
Governor Walz’s budget includes $276 million for broadband
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday unveiled his proposed two-year, $4.1 billion economic budget. The budget includes a change making budget for broadband…. It also includes $276 million for border-to-border broadband internet and $10 million for communities struck by potential job losses as power plants close to “diversify their economies” and “find new opportunities for quality jobs and economic growth.”
Gov. Walz's $4.1 billion economic package looks to expand workforce, help small businesses
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday the second of four packages within the One Minnesota Budget meant to invest in the state's economic future.The governor announced the first package focused on education and childcare earlier this week.MORE: Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"The $4.1 billion proposal would provide paid family and medical leave, increase support for small businesses and expand critical sectors of Minnesota's workforce.On Wednesday, a Minnesota Senate committee advanced a bill that would guarantee paid time off for workers in the state who do not already...
Minnesota State Patrol looking to hire more capitol security officers as safety of government buildings remains in focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Chief of Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer sounds like a lot of other managers—he is looking to hire 12 additional state capitol security officers but is struggling to fill those roles in a tight labor market.His agency is tasked with overseeing and implementing security in the 140-acre Minnesota capitol complex, which includes not only the capitol building, but also 15 others like the Minnesota Senate Building, State Office Building, and Judicial Center. In 2021, the legislature approved additional funding for an additional 21 state troopers and 13 security officers to patrol the area, but workforce woes...
MN Puts Proposed "100% Carbon-Free" Goal on Fast Track
Minnesota has surpassed the goals it set more than a decade ago for renewable-energy standards. But as the climate crisis grows larger, there's a push to adopt new goals supporters say will benefit the state in multiple ways. The start of the legislative session saw Democratic leaders and clean-energy advocates...
Leech Lake gets $18.7 million from Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe recently was awarded an $18.7 million broadband grant courtesy of The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA.) The grant comes from NTIA’s “Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP)”. Leech Lake was one of only two Tribes to be a recipient of...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
Governor signs bipartisan bill to provide $100 million in tax cuts
Governor Tim Walz signed bipartisan legislation providing $100 million in tax cuts to Minnesota individuals and businesses. The first bill to pass in the 2023 legislative session, Chapter 1, HF 31 will update several provisions in the state’s tax code to conform to the federal tax code for tax years 2017 through 2022. It is the fastest a tax conformity bill has ever been enacted in Minnesota. “This bipartisan legislation...
Walz proposes more family tax credits: Here's how much you'd get
For three tax credits used by Minnesota families, Walz's plan either expands eligibility or makes the credit more lucrative. For public schools, the state's base funding would increase by 4% next school year with additional increases in future years. DFL majorities in the House and Senate generally support the proposals, though they have called for more urgent support to schools this academic year.
Senate Majority Leader Wants To Ban Job Application Criminal History Question
(St. Paul, MN) — Minnesota’s Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants’ criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to state employees as well. Skeptics say so-called “ban the box” laws actually hurt employment chances for people of color.
Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
What surplus? Budget picture not so rosy for Minnesota transportation
The primary mood among Minnesota state lawmakers this session is giddy, that lighthearted feeling that comes from the spending and tax cut potential of a $17.6 billion surplus. That mood stops at the doors of the two transportation committees. While general state income and sales taxes continue to exceed even...
BCBS Minnesota hiring 300 employees to manage Medicaid program, ending contract with Amerigroup
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is bringing on 300 employees to manage back-office work for its Medicaid programs, ending its contract with Amerigroup to manage these services, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 19. According to the Star Tribune, Minnesota's human services department issued eight corrective action plans to...
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
Senator Mathews: Democrats look to make Minnesota’s energy future more expensive yet less reliable
As the cost of electricity bills skyrocket, Governor Walz and Democrats look to make our state’s energy future more expensive yet less reliable. Senate Democrats recently introduced a proposal that would require 100% of Minnesota’s electricity to be from carbon-free sources by 2040. This would close off our state to coal and natural gas and mandate the shift to renewable energy sources of wind, solar and battery storage.
Minnesota #DNR share your thoughts about deer populations
Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, we’re asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota. Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar and two in-person public meetings. We’re excited to hear your thoughts about deer population trends where you live, work and recreate.
Minnesota to spend $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will provide $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Applications have opened for the department’s new Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program grants, which are available to individual producers, producer groups and local governments, according to a news release. The grant awards will provide up to 50% cost-share for awards between $500 and $50,000. “We...
Minnesota Families To See Smaller Tax Refunds, Filing Starts Monday
(KNSI) – Death and taxes are two certainties in life, and now that the holiday season is over, it’s time to start getting those documents together to file. Landwehr Tax and Accounting Business Manager Ashley Kerzman says families with kids should expect a smaller refund in 2023. “We are now going back to pre-COVID levels of dependent care credits. Last year, it was increased a little bit due to COVID. This year, it’s going back down to $2,000 per child.”
State Patrol hiring seven commercial vehicle inspectors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. – Seven Minnesotans have the chance to join the team working to keep the state's highways safe and secure for all commercial traffic.Using money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the state plans to hire seven additional commercial vehicle inspectors. These employees would work at a number of the state's weigh stations, inspecting commercial vehicles passing through. "Everything that we touch in our daily lives likely was on a truck at one point in its life. That's really critical for us to understand," said Captain Jon Olsen of the Minnesota State Patrol. "I always tell my staff,...
Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!
Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
