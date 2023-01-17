Read full article on original website
Related
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
First industrial action at Amazon UK hopes to strike at firm’s union hostility
Amazon workers at a vast depot in Coventry will stage a historic strike on Wednesday – the first time the delivery giant’s UK operations have ever been hit by industrial action. The immediate cause of the dispute was a 50p-an-hour pay rise offered to warehouse staff in the...
Digital Music News
Pink Floyd Releases Massive $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ Box Set
Pink Floyd releases a monster-sized, $300 ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ box set. Warner Music and Sony Music announced the upcoming release of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon as a deluxe box set in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the album’s original release. The newly remastered box set will be released on March 24, 2023. Sony Music will distribute the collection, while Warner Music is in charge of European distribution.
Digital Music News
TikTok Tastemaker Ari Elkins Joins Avex USA to Start Blue Suede Records
TikTok musical tastemaker Ari Elkins is starting his own record label called Blue Suede Records. Elkins is teaming up with Avex USA for the new label, which aims to “find, develop, and champion undiscovered talent.” Ari Elkins will be leading the hunt for those artists, while Avex USA will handle the logistical side of Blue Suede Record’s daily operations.
Digital Music News
Look Out Kid Artist Management Expands Global Reach with Monster Artist Management Merger
Look Out Kid Artist Management expands its global reach in a merger with Monster Artist Management, growing its presence in Australia and North America. Look Out Kid Artist Management announces that the greatly admired and respected management team of Jacob Snell and Alexandra “Apple” Bagios will join the company. The move will ensure a global strategic approach to the company’s business by growing its presence in Australia and North America.
Digital Music News
Code in iOS 16.3 Reveals Apple Still Working on Classical Music App
More evidence that Apple continues work on its classical music app has surfaced in code from iOS 16.3. The final stages of its beta test are underway, with a public release expected next week. However, it’s still unclear if the classical music app will launch then–or at a later date. According to a report from MacRumors, some noted changes in code appear to change references from just ‘Apple Classical’ to ‘Apple Music Classical.’ Another snippet of code revealed offers users, “Explore this artist in the app designed for classical music.”
Digital Music News
Apple Just Announced a New $299 HomePod 2nd Generation
Apple just announced a new full-size $299 HomePod with some rich new audio features — and one notable limitation. Apple has announced the second-generation HomePod, “a powerful smart speaker,” delivering “next-level acoustics” with a sleek new design. The latest HomePod is available to order online and in the Apple Store app beginning today, with availability starting Friday, February 3.
Digital Music News
What are the Most Watched YouTube Music Videos of All Time?
Alexa, play “Despacito.” Here are the most-watched YouTube music videos of all time. Some songs are so culturally pervasive that you can’t help but know them. But only a few achieve such popularity that their video receives billions of views on YouTube. From “Shape of You” to “Gangnam Style” and the Crazy Frog cover of the theme from Beverly Hills Cop, here are the 15 most-watched YouTube music videos of all time, not including nursery rhymes.
Comments / 0