EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO