1011now.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of 18th and...
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
klkntv.com
LPD responds to shooting near South 14th Street & Old Farm Road
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police reportedly responded to a shooting in the area of South 14th Street and Old Farm Road early Saturday morning. This is one of the many calls that the Lincoln Police Department is investigating according to Chief Ewins. We will update this story as more...
WOWT
Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat
The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The Regal Cinemas in North Omaha is one of 39 across the country shutting down. Electric vehicles shown off at Midwest International Auto Show. Updated: 3 hours ago. Electric vehicles are shown off at an auto...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police hand out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department said it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police said the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of the hands of...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Pickup, semi pulling flatbed...collide southwest of Beatrice
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska highway accident Friday morning, fortunately caused no injuries. The collision between a pickup and a semi pulling a flatbed trailer with construction equipment, collided at U.S. Highway 136 and Southwest 61st Road, about three miles southwest of Beatrice. "The truck was westbound on 136...the...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Falls City man deceased after officer-involved shooting
CHEROKEE COUNTY – A Falls City, Neb., man was found dead after an officer-involved shooting incident Monday night in rural Cherokee County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating the incident — contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 p.m. Monday for assistance in the investigation of the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Smash-and-grab burglar hits Omaha gas station
OMAHA, Neb. — A smash-and-grab burglar struck at a gas station earlier this month, not taking what you'd expect. At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, the suspect smashed the front doors of Moe's Mart near 82nd and Maple streets. Security footage showed him going up to the counter, before...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man goes to prison for shooting outside party in 2021 that killed 31-year-old
At a 27-year-old Lincoln man's sentencing for manslaughter Tuesday, the prosecutor said it was important to remember who the victim was and why his death was a loss not only to his family but also the community. "I think that's what's most important to focus on in this," Deputy Lancaster...
News Channel Nebraska
Police arrest suspect in west Beatrice burglary
BEATRICE – A report of a late-night theft has resulted in an arrest for a burglary, in Beatrice. Police were sent to a reported theft Tuesday night at an apartment in the seven hundred block of West Mary Street. A woman was suspected of entering the apartment and taking prescription medication and a laptop computer.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple stolen items reportedly found in Lincoln man's possession
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was arrested after multiple stolen items were reportedly found with him. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Sark Mini Storage, 1901 W O St., around 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 14 for a reported larceny. Officers said the caller reported using...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
1011now.com
NSP cancels ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’, Aurora couple still missing
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has canceled an ‘Endangered Missing Advisory’ for Robert Proctor, but says he is still missing along with his wife, Loveda. NSP said anytime someone is missing for longer than 72 hours it’s automatically canceled. Aurora Police told 10/11 Now...
News Channel Nebraska
Panel selects Cole for Otoe County Board
NEBRASKA CITY – A panel of county officials selected Charles Cole of Otoe to fill a vacant seat on the Otoe County Board left by the resignation of Jim Thurman. Cole, Chad Neubauer and Dan Giittinger applied for the position, which was decided by a panel of the Otoe County clerk, county treasurer and county attorney.
Omaha Man Receives 90-Day Sentence Following Crash That Leaves 35-Year-Old Mother Dead
Regina Bright‘s family and friends are outraged after an Omaha man, Jonathan McDougald, received a light sentence for the fatal crash that ultimately ended her life. According to KETV, the accident occurred in March 2022 after Bright, who was driving a Jeep Compass, tried to make a left turn at a local gas station when McDougald’s Chevy Impala, traveling at high speed, struck the 35-year-old’s vehicle. Although McDougald would be taken to Nebraska Medicine with no life-threatening injuries, Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.
