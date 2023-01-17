ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC



WNCT

One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

One man killed, two others injured in shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, an adult black man,...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center

NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

FOUND: 16-year-old male missing from Bayboro

4:36 p.m. update: Allen Henry Long has been located and is safe. Have you seen Allen Henry Long? The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office has reported Long, 16, as missing from the Bayboro area since Thursday. According to a release from The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, they need assistance locating Allen...
BAYBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home

NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Jan. 26. Traffic heading in any direction at […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 18, 19 & 20

William Small 76, of Havelock passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Theodore Hrywny, Morehead City. Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal control officers in one Eastern Carolina county made a big discovery on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn puppies in an abandoned home. The home was on Riverside Road, west of Vanceboro. Officers said...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC



