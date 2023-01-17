Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center. All three were taken to a local hospital.
wcti12.com
One man killed, two others injured in shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, an adult black man,...
WITN
One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
WITN
Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer was seriously burned when a fire this afternoon destroyed part of the Beaufort County business. Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.
WITN
Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
wcti12.com
FOUND: 16-year-old male missing from Bayboro
4:36 p.m. update: Allen Henry Long has been located and is safe. Have you seen Allen Henry Long? The Pamlico County Sheriff's Office has reported Long, 16, as missing from the Bayboro area since Thursday. According to a release from The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, they need assistance locating Allen...
wcti12.com
Structure fire erupts at garage of New Bern home
NEW BERN, Craven County — A fire broke out and engulfed a structure at 3715 Trent Road Wednesday night Jan. 18, 2023. The New Bern Fire Department responded and said the garage at the home was fully engulfed. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in...
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after police say he stole lumber from construction site
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A man was arrested after Onslow County Sheriff's deputies got a report of the theft of lumber from a construction site at Walton's Distillery. John Joseph Bonner Jr., 51, of Richlands turned himself in Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Bonner was charged with felony larceny from...
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Drivers in Onslow County will soon benefit from the creation of an all-way stop at an intersection with an elevated crash rate. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will install traditional red stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Jan. 26. Traffic heading in any direction at […]
wcti12.com
Carteret County Sheriff's Office warns citizens of scam
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a recent imposter scam. On the evening of January 19, 2023, residents of Carteret County reported fake phone calls from a person representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff. Citizens are reporting attempts to...
wcti12.com
Woman arrested after having illegal drugs during meeting with probation officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — A woman was arrested for having illegal drugs in her possession when she arrived for a meeting with her probation officer. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid. Felony possession of...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 18, 19 & 20
William Small 76, of Havelock passed away Thursday January 19, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Theodore Hrywny, Morehead City. Theodore Hrywny, 90, of Morehead City...
WITN
WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
WITN
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal control officers in one Eastern Carolina county made a big discovery on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn puppies in an abandoned home. The home was on Riverside Road, west of Vanceboro. Officers said...
Onslow County Sheriff’s office holding meeting in Sneads Ferry Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to bridge the gap in Sneads Ferry. Law enforcement officials will be meeting with residents on what they hope to see change within the community. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said he hopes to increase the presence already, but wants to hear from people about […]
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
Comments / 0