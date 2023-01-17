ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday. Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

SEE IT: 4 shot, 22-year-old arrested after Timbers Apartments shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department says four people were shot Wednesday night, giving two people serious wounds and injuring two more. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Old Forest Road at the Timbers Apartments. According to the initial investigation, police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pcpatriot.com

Four arrested in case of murdered local couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man

Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
CONCORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple people arrested after body found in New River

Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
cbs19news

Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy