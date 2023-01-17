Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WSLS
Two arrested in connection with Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg early Friday. Police say at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they located one man with non-life-threatening injuries to the...
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
wfxrtv.com
Two charged in shots fired incident in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has charged two men in a shooting incident that happened on Friday, Jan. 20. Lynchburg Police said they responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue around 2:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers got to the scene they found 23-year-old Samuel Christopher Reeves with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
WSET
GALLERY: DPD needs your help identifying suspects in multiple active cases
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department needs the community's help to solve multiple active cases in the city. The department said they are looking for the pictured individuals for a variety of crimes ranging from credit card fraud to shoplifting, theft, and even weapons offenses. As a...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
wfxrtv.com
Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
WSET
SEE IT: 4 shot, 22-year-old arrested after Timbers Apartments shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department says four people were shot Wednesday night, giving two people serious wounds and injuring two more. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Old Forest Road at the Timbers Apartments. According to the initial investigation, police...
pcpatriot.com
Four arrested in case of murdered local couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSET
4 suspects arrested after body was found in a Pulaski County river, 1 still missing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Four suspects have been arrested after a body was pulled from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in Pulaski County on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke and identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
WSET
Neighborhood reacts to shooting at the Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After four people were shot at the Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg, some folks who live close by are shocked and concerned. The gunfire exploded right before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Lynchburg Police said two groups opened fire in a parking lot at the complex. The...
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County
A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft. Abbott is...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple people arrested after body found in New River
Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
WSLS
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing woman
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The search continues Friday for the body of a missing woman who the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says was murdered and then dumped in the New River. The body of her boyfriend, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas, who deputies say was shot and killed, was recovered...
WBTM
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help on the whereabouts of Levin Reeves Stokes, who is wanted for Felony Eluding from Law Enforcement. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Martinsville/ Henry County 911 Communications Center at 276-638-8751.
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
WSET
Traffic stop at H&H Market leads to arrest, meth and firearm found in stolen trailer
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A traffic stop at H&H Market led to the arrest of a Vinton man and the seizure of narcotics. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 10 its Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at the market on Lee Jackson Highway. The...
