LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO