Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Related
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
kezi.com
Model trains bustle about Valley River Center for food drive
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Valley River Center is decked out with scenes of bustling model trains for the next few days, as local model railroad clubs have brought their skills and trains to bring awareness to a food drive. The trains and dioramas are set up throughout the Valley River...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Florence
Florence, Oregon, has a little bit of everything for everyone: from the homebody to the outdoors explorer to the wining and dining connoisseur. Natural attractions range from the big to the small, with miles and miles of sand dunes, thickly grown forests and impressive, shimmering lakes and rivers. Downtown Florence is a hub for culture, art, and class, with tantalizing boutiques, homegrown food and historical museum experiences rounding every cobblestoned street corner.
kezi.com
Missing Elmira teen found
ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning. According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the...
kezi.com
Local artist uses online following to pursue dream of painting
EUGENE, Ore. -- LaMichael James's third Killer Burger restaurant has opened its doors in Eugene, and the former University of Oregon running back wanted this restaurant to honor legends of the school he attended. Athletes whose names you might know, including Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota, Steve Prefontaine and the LaMichael...
philomathnews.com
Three Things: Update on burglar, veterans’ park and superintendent search
A 35-year-old man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Benton County, including a case in Philomath in which valuable musical instruments were stolen, was sentenced to 7-1/2 years in prison Tuesday by a Lane County judge. Faisal Farid Al-ansari, of the Eugene-Springfield area, pled guilty to committing three burglaries in...
kezi.com
Taking a look inside the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters' in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene continues to battle the homelessness crisis, one local shelter is helping work to get people off the streets and back on track. It's called the 'Nightingale Hosted Shelters.' It may be small, sitting at only 20 huts, but it's something camp manager, Nathan Showers, is very proud to be a part of.
kezi.com
Cost of eggs impacting both local bakeries and consumers
EUGENE, Ore. – What used to cost a little more than $30 for a week's supply of eggs has gone up significantly. Those rising costs are putting local bakery owners in a stressful position. Jim Evangelista helps run the bakery at the Reality Kitchen, a local nonprofit, on River Road.
KVAL
Eugene police officer recognized for helping teen leave life on the street
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is recognizing one of its EPD Downtown Team officers for helping a young woman reconnect with her family and get off the streets. On Saturday, January 14, Eugene Police Downtown Officer Allison Jordan was flagged down about a 19-year-old in distress at the LTD Market Station. She located the young woman (pseudonym Abby) and found she had been transported to Eugene by some of her acquaintances, who then abandoned her without a phone, vehicle, or money. She only had a purse and a small bag with her and appeared disheveled. She told Officer Jordan she had never been arrested and had never had to sleep out on the streets. She never wanted to be on the street again after barely being able to sleep at a local shelter. Officer Jordan realized the experience had opened “Abby’s” eyes and she was hopeful this was enough to motivate “Abby” and cause a big change.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
kptv.com
1 arrested, 1 injured in Roseburg shooting
ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - The Roseburg Police Department arrested a suspect after a shooting Wednesday morning. At about 8:40 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street. Shots were fired after a fight between two strangers. One person was injured but is expected to be okay, according to police.
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
kezi.com
Eugene police, Shasta Middle School staff address alleged knife incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- After a knife was discovered in the backpack of a student at Shasta Middle School on January 12, school staff and the Eugene Police Department are looking to ease the minds of parents and students while quashing rumors of other weapons brought to school. In a message...
kezi.com
Local police departments dealing with staffing shortages
OAKRIDGE, Ore -- Like other police departments around Oregon, Oakridge police would love to have more officers. But right now they are forced to make do with what they can. Chief Kevin Martin arrived in Oakridge about 10 years ago. During his time the police force has always been relatively small for a town of more than 3,000 people. Over the years they have lost key staff members.
kezi.com
A Spirit of Courage: Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon gives State of the City address
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Courage, public safety, and infrastructure were just some of the key points of Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon's State of the City Address Thursday evening. VanGordon, who spoke from the Wildish Theater on Main Street, emphasized that the Springfield and its residents try new things, make tough decisions,...
kezi.com
EWEB to negotiate with City of Eugene for sale of riverfront property
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Water and Electric Board has announced that it will focus its negotiations to sell its former riverfront property to the City of Eugene, just one week after the Eugene School District 4J announced its intention to bid for the property. EWEB says it will be...
kqennewsradio.com
LOUD MUSIC LEADS TO ALTERCATION
Loud music lead to an altercation on Tuesday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said a 50-year old woman became upset with a 44-year old woman after being told to turn down her music, in the 2000 block of Southeast Stephens Street. The older woman allegedly got out of her vehicle and starting swinging at the victim, which the victim was able to block. The suspect then reportedly kicked the victim in the shin, before spitting in the face of another woman.
kezi.com
Eugene-based Arcimoto facing bankruptcy
EUGENE, Ore. --- Electric vehicle company Arcimoto is facing some serious financial issues, according to documents filed to the Security Exchange Commission. As a result of those challenges, they recently halted production at their newly-opened Eugene factory. Without additional funding, it could become a permanent closure. Arcimoto recently closed a...
Comments / 1