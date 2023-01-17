Galion students recognized during board of education's organizational meeting

ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.

ONTARIO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO