Galion students recognized during board of education's organizational meeting

Lexington may not receive state funding for new elementary school until 2027
LEXINGTON — Superintendent Jeremy Secrist thought Lexington would have two new school buildings by now. Instead, officials are saying it may be four to six years before Lexington receives the state funding it needs to build its new, consolidated elementary school.
MOESC elects Board of Governors at Organizational Meeting
MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center selected new members for the Board of Governors, electing new Board leadership, the President & Vice-President. These appointments were approved on Wednesday, January 18, at the organizational meeting. Douglas Theaker was appointed Board President, while Glenna Plotts was assigned as Board Vice-President.
Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport
MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
Richland County commissioners OK $500,000 in ARPA spending for Shiloh water project
MANSFIELD -- A proposed $3 million Village of Shiloh water project received a $500,000 infusion on Thursday morning from Richland County commissioners. The three-member panel unanimously voted to award a half-million dollar grant through the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for a badly needed project in village of 600 people.
Decision 2023: Falquette, Scott seek to reverse roles on Mansfield City Council
MANSFIELD -- Phil Scott and David Falquette may be swapping seats on Mansfield City Council in January. And at this point, both have filed valid petitions and neither has any opposition with less than two weeks to the May 2 primary filing deadline.
Complete command: Centerburg dominates East Knox in convincing showing
Centerburg's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing East Knox 57-32 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 20. Last season, Centerburg and East Knox faced off on January 28, 2022 at East Knox High School. For a full recap, click here.
Ashland County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad responds after construction explosives found in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Ashland County Sheriff's Department bomb squad was called to a Mansfield company late Thursday afternoon after employees found what turned out to be old road construction explosives. An employee at Purdy Construction, 200 E. Longview Ave., said he found the stick-like explosives while cleaning out lockers inside...
Avita Ontario South Campus in former Sears building opens Friday
ONTARIO — Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 a.m.
GALLERY: Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference Swim Championships
The Shelby girls and Ontario boys won Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference team titles during the MOAC Swim Championships at Ontario on Saturday. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Mansfield Senior's offensive balance is too much for Mount Vernon
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior's Elias Owens poured in a game-high 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to fuel a convincing 57-42 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Mount Vernon on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. Owens led nine Tygers in the scoring column, but Nathaniel Haney's 11 points represented the...
City of Ontario to brighten Marshall Park with more lights
ONTARIO — Marshall Park was the setting of multiple successful events in 2022, including the summer concert series, 4th of July celebration and Haunted Hollow Trail. Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson told members of the Parks Committee on Wednesday that he wanted to continue that success by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the park’s parking lots and lighting.
Pretty portrait: Ontario paints a victorious picture in win over Fredericktown
Ontario collected a solid win over Fredericktown in a 61-43 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. The last time Fredericktown and Ontario played in a 53-27 game on January 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Winning Recipe: Lucas atop MBC despite key absences
LUCAS — Taylor Iceman is cooking up something good even if the ingredients he’s using weren’t listed on the original recipe. The Cubs took over sole possession of first place in the Mid-Buckeye Conference on Tuesday night, overcoming a double-digit first-half deficit in a hard-fought 71-66 win at Mansfield Christian.
Pataskala Licking Heights imposes its will on Newark Licking Valley
Pataskala Licking Heights recorded a big victory over Newark Licking Valley 68-44 on January 20 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Licking Valley squared off with January 28, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Wind storm blows steeple off historic Park Avenue church
MANSFIELD — The five-foot top of a green copper steeple lay weathered and slightly dented on an old dining table. The 32-foot steeple of Park Avenue Baptist Church stood tall over the downtown Mansfield skyline for nearly 100 years before a windstorm knocked it over Thursday night. GALLERY: Steeple...
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
Sandusky overcomes Tiffin Columbian in seat-squirming affair
A sigh of relief filled the air in Sandusky's locker room after a trying 45-43 test with Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Tiffin Columbian and Sandusky faced off on January 20, 2022 at Tiffin Columbian High School. For results, click here.
Mansfield overpowers Lexington in thorough fashion
Mansfield controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-34 win against Lexington during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Mansfield and Lexington squared off with January 22, 2022 at Lexington High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
New Lexington barely beats Dresden Tri-Valley
New Lexington posted a narrow 45-43 win over Dresden Tri-Valley for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 20. New Lexington moved in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 15-9 to begin the second quarter.
Wedding Expo set for March 4 at The Hub in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline. This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular,...
