Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
German Biomed Researchers Pick New Haven For U.S. Post
A German biomedical research institute is putting down roots in New Haven, with newly announced plans to move into a local lab space later this year as it partners with a biopharmaceutical company to study “immunology and tissue engineering.”. That research firm is called BioMed X. On Monday,...
New Haven Independent
Seymour Family Displaced After House Fire On Knorr Avenue
SEYMOUR — The town’s fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of four. Seymour Fire Marshal Timm Willis said that two people — an adult and a juvenile — were taken to a hospital to get evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. They were released in the afternoon, Willis said.
40-Yr-Old Man Shot Dead In Fair Haven
Somebody shot and killed a 40-year-old man in Fair Haven Wednesday night, marking the city’s fourth homicide this month. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Sgt. Scott Shumway broke that news in a late-night Wednesday email press release. He wrote that, at around 8:31 p.m., city police officers received...
YCBA To Close For Renovations Until 2024
So long, Kahn. At least for a year. The Yale Center for British Art announced this week that it will be closing to the public for building renovations starting Feb. 27. The Chapel Street museum, designed by modernist architect Louis Kahn, won’t reopen until 2024. “The project will focus...
New Haven Independent
Paul D. Thorpe
Paul D. Thorpe, age 66 of Seymour, beloved husband of Robin (Carlson) Thorpe, entered peaceful rest in his residence surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Born in New Haven on August 17, 1956, he was a son of the late Gary J. Thorpe and Alyce (Bush) Wells of Seymour.
New Haven Independent
Police: Man Hid In Woman's Car While She Was Shopping
ANSONIA — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a woman reported that he hid in her car while she was at the CVS on Pershing Drive. Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, of Bridgeport, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal attempt at robbery, second-degree criminal attempt at larceny, and breach of peace.
New Haven Independent
Annmarie Drugonis Will Seek Re-Election As Seymour First Selectwoman
SEYMOUR — Republican First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis announced on Wednesday she is seeking re-election. Standing before a crowd of about 85 supporters gathered at the newly opened Housatonic House Restaurant on Route 34, Drugonis said while she’s proud of the accomplishments made on her administration’s watch, there’s more to be done.
Queer Film Club Premieres At Best Video
Best Video filled every seat in the house and then some on Thursday, the inaugural night of Queer Film Club, a new series in collaboration with East Rock House, New Haven Pride Center, and Hamden Pride that aims to share queer-centered films in a safe and friendly environment. The first...
Comments / 0