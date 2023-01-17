Read full article on original website
Colder and drier pattern takes hold for now
JACKSON, Wyo. – The pattern is drying out across Western Wyoming this week as a storm passes south of the area and a ridge of high pressure builds over the West Coast. Colder air has also arrived from the north. However, we will see light snow chances return this weekend and early next week.
A first look at 701 Rodeo Drive
JACKSON, Wyo. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area.
Trout Unlimited hosts Trout in the Classroom ‘egg day’
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Trout Unlimited hosted an “egg day” recently, part of the Trout in the Classroom program. Trout Unlimited facilitates the program, which aims to connect students with their watershed by allowing them to raise trout from eggs in an aquarium and then release the trout in a local stream, river, lake or pond.
February closures at Rec Center due to expansion project
JACKSON, Wyo. —Due to the Teton County/Jackson Recreation Center Expansion Project construction, certain areas of the Recreation Center will be temporarily closed in February, according to a statement released by Parks and Rec today. To integrate the required mechanical systems between the current facility and the new facility, the...
The richest woman in Jackson, Wyoming
One company has approximately 10,500 stores in 24 countries, and it employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. This company is Walmart, and it made the Walton family the richest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Jackson, Wyoming.
Permanent downtown dog park is a go
JACKSON, Wyo. —Jackson’s first permanent dog park is coming to town. On Monday, the Jackson Town Council approved a permanent off-leash dog park at Miller Park. It will be the first of its kind for the town. The permanent, 0.15-acre park will exist in the southern half of...
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Police investigate car vs train collision
Bonneville County sheriff deputies are investigating a car vs train collision near Iona.
Coroner identifies Thayne man found deceased in semi
The Bonneville County, Idaho Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a Thayne man who was found deceased in his semi-truck on January 11. Bradley Miller, 60, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 26 at milepost 366, roughly 10 miles north of Swan Valley, when he had a medical issue and drove off the right shoulder of the road into a deep snowbank. Idaho State Police said Miller was found deceased when they arrived on scene. An official cause of death has not been released and no further details regarding the incident have been made available.
Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs
At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
Jackson sees rise in Idaho women seeking abortions
JACKSON — As Wyoming lawmakers double down on efforts to make abortions illegal, introducing a bill that would prohibit chemical abortions, a Teton County doctor said that would affect not only Wyoming women but Idahoans as well. Of 26 abortion patients from September through November last year, 70% were...
SNAPPED: Steve Aoki at The Center
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki performed last Thursday, Jan. 12 at Center for the Arts in Jackson to a sold-out crowd. Local photographer Karissa Akin was there to capture all the moments. The show was a first in a few ways; Aoki’s first show in Wyoming and for The...
Town Council approves amendment to expand EV charging access
JACKSON, Wyo. — At a meeting on Jan. 17, the Jackson Town Council approved the electric vehicle charging station (EVSE) Land Development Regulation (LDR) amendment, establishing ordinance 1339, which became effective the following day, Jan. 18. The EVSE LDR amendment, proposed by Yellowstone-Teton Clean Cities (YTCC), provides the guidance...
Council directs staff to move forward with intersection realignment
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council met last night, Jan. 17 for a workshop and directed town staff to proceed with final design plans for the realignment of Simon Lane at the Scott Lane and Snow King Ave. intersection. “Given the volume of bike/ped traffic that we have...
Romanian Man Accused Of Smuggling $7,500 Scotch In Crotch Will Likely Get Deal So He Can Stay In U.S.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Romanian man accused of stealing a roughly $7,500 bottle of scotch in Jackson could have his charge reduced to a misdemeanor so he can stay in the United States. Marian Firu, 50, appeared in Jackson Circuit on Thursday for what...
Three separate weekend incidents result in felony arrests
Here are three separate incidents from over the weekend that resulted in Felony Arrests Incident #1: RE: Traffic stop results in Felony Drug Arrest Suspect: Gregory Daniel Jensen, 20 of Bonneville County Just after 5pm last Friday evening (Jan. 13th)...
Prosecutors: Lori Daybell intended for her children to die and participated in their killings
This article was shared from East Idaho News, written by Nate Eaton. Prosecutors plan to present “sufficient evidence” that shows Lori Vallow Daybell intended for her two children and Tammy Daybell to die and that she participated in the killings of her kids. That’s according to court documents...
