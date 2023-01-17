ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenansville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL News

3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center

NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

One man killed, two others injured in shooting

NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, an adult black man,...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Attempted Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect wanted for the attempted robbery of a man using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West in Johnston County has been arrested. John Christopher Steen, age 22, of the 3200 block of Zack’s Mill Road, Angier surrendered to deputies January 17 and was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
KINSTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
BETHEL, NC
WRAL

Two people killed in Pitt County house fire

BETHEL, N.C. — Two people were killed in a Friday morning house fire in Pitt County. Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told WITN the fire happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home on U.S. 64 Alternate, just outside of Bethel. He said one person was able to get...
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy