wcti12.com
Woman arrested in connection to hit-and-run at gazebo at Holloway Park
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run at the gazebo at Holloway Park. Police said that Kendra Edmonson provided false information to officers at an unrelated traffic stop. They also said Edmonson gave false information about her knowledge of the...
3 shot, 1 killed overnight at New Bern shopping center
NEW BERN, N.C. — Three people were shot, one of whom was killed, in New Bern on Saturday morning. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road around 3 a.m. The victims were seen in the parking lot of Marketplace Shopping Center.
wcti12.com
One man killed, two others injured in shooting
cbs17
Goldsboro felon arrested after leading officers on 2 vehicle chases, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man who police say led them on two separate vehicle chases Sunday was arrested Thursday on multiple charges. Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit was conducting saturated patrols of the southern portion of the city, police said.
wcti12.com
Snow Hill police looking for person of interest in breaking and entering
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is looking for help identifying a person of interest related to a breaking and entering. Anyone with information is asked to call 252-560-9022 or message the Snow Hill PD on Facebook. Any and all tips regarding the identity of...
wcti12.com
Four men arrested on marijuana, gun charges by Kinston police
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Kinston police arrested four men Jan. 19, 2023, on numerous charges including marijuana and firearm possession. Messiah Semndaia was charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. Police said Semndaia had several wrapped bags of marijuana in his possession at the time of...
jocoreport.com
Attempted Robbery Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect wanted for the attempted robbery of a man using the Wells Fargo ATM at 7265 Highway 42 West in Johnston County has been arrested. John Christopher Steen, age 22, of the 3200 block of Zack’s Mill Road, Angier surrendered to deputies January 17 and was charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
WITN
One dead, two wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
cbs17
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit in Fayetteville traffic stop, deputies say; meth, fentanyl and pot found in searches
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Cumberland County busted a driver who had meth and fentanyl in his car — and more drugs were found later in his home, officials said. The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the...
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly possessing two pounds of marijuana
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man has been arrested on drug charges. Joseph Lemon, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 1100 block of Mitchell Ford Road in Clarkton. During the arrest, Deputies say they observed an overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from the residence. They...
wcti12.com
Three arrested in Kinston on gun charges, one man had cocaine
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested by the Kinston Police Department during a traffic stop. Donnberje Thomas told officers he had a gun and was issued a citation and released. Police also stopped Reginald Williams and Rashad Williams and both had concealed weapons in their possession. Reginald...
cbs17
3 injured in Johnston County wreck that involved tractor-trailer, pickup, and an SUV
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were sent to a hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Johnston County. The wreck involved a tractor-trailer, a pickup truck, and an SUV, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. Troopers received a call about the wreck at 6:37 a.m. According to the...
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Fourth person arrested in connection to Wilmington gun crime investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested four people after an investigation into gun-related violations in the city. On Oct. 3, 2022, a vehicle with a person inside was struck and a ShotSpotter activation occurred in the 1500 block of Moore Plaza. The most recent arrest was Justin Dean Caldwell, 34, who was arrested by authorities in Johnston County on Jan. 18. He was charged with:
WITN
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
Early-morning house fire in Bethel kills two, one escapes
BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were killed in a house fire that happened early Friday morning just outside Bethel. Pitt County Fire Marshall Jay Morris told WNCT that one person escaped the fire, which crews responded to around 3:30 a.m. at 322 US Hwy. 64 Alternate. Members of the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department […]
Clinton man charged in borrowed trailer assault; others sought
A Clinton man who allegedly assaulted another over a borrowed trailer has been arrested, taken into custody at his residence in connection wit
WRAL
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
