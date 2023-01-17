Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
The News You Need To Read This Morning
This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. A funeral home scam sold hundreds of body parts for profit. Its victims are grieving and supporting each other online. Shirley Koch and Megan...
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's resignation from politics prompted by 'brutal attacks'
Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation as New Zealand's Prime Minister was sparked by the relentless criticism she and her family faced, according to the leader of the country's Maori Party.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Self-exiled Snowden shoots down Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tries to agree with him on media ‘lies’
Edward Snowden brutally shot down Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene as she tried to agree with him on media “lies” on Twitter.Mr Snowden tweeted on Tuesday: “I used to believe that while the media does make mistakes from time to time, ‘most’ things you read in the news could be relied on”. He continued: “Nothing robs you of that innocence like becoming yourself the subject of news. When they write on what you know, errors – and lies – are clear.”This was in reference to a news item that had, according to Mr Snowden, “falsely claimed that I lived in a...
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ during press conference
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slipped up during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, accidentally referring to Kamala Harris as "the president."
If shameless McCarthy doesn’t force Pinocchio Santos to quit, he’s complicit in a massive fraud on the American people
“The only thing worse than a liar,” said Tennessee Williams, is a liar that’s also a hypocrite!” The great playwright could have been talking about George Santos, who is rapidly cementing the few remaining slimy disingenuous globules of his reputation as the worst liar in American political history. Given how high the bar is, it is quite an achievement. Santos is also a gorgonzola-strength stinking hypocrite of spectacularly pungent proportions. Before he was exposed as a man so fork-tongued he makes even Prince Harry look a bastion of public figure credibility, Santos specialized in calling out others for lying. “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!” he tweeted...
Archives says it has to consult Justice Department before providing Biden document info to Congress
The National Archives told congressional Republicans it will only share information related to the discovery of classified information in President Joe Biden's former think tank office and residence after consulting with the Justice Department to ensure it does not interfere with the criminal probe.
Bosnian war survivors share endurance hacks with Ukraine
Residents of an eastern Bosnian town which survived a brutal siege during the country's 1992-95 interethnic war jumped at a recent opportunity to join an EU-facilitated effort to help Ukraine generate power amid Russia's brutal attacks against its energy infrastructure
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
From the front line of the Ukraine war to climate protests in Germany, the Alpine Ski World Cup in Switzerland and the traditional purification by fire of animals in Spain, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris photographer Thibault Camus.
Report: Immigration backlog hits 2 million with wait times dragging up to 4 years
The total number of pending immigration cases now tops over 2 million with backlog wait times on average of four years, and for the first time ever, the number of pending asylum cases exceeds 800,000, according to a new report.
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions.
